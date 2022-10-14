Catching the Knights: Cricket North women's preview for 2022-23

The Cricket North women's competition starts with a bang as last season's grand finalists South Launceston and Riverside duel in the opening round.
The Knights have won the past seven premierships so the other teams will continue to try and reel them in this summer.
Mowbray, who finished fourth last season, are not in the competition this year and numerous players have joined other teams.
Meanwhile, Westbury who finished bottom of the table in their inaugural season have bolstered their side with the experienced Stacey Norton-Smith on board as captain.
The Shamrocks take on a very different-looking Launceston outfit who have lost four players, including star batter Ianthe Boden, but also gained four.
Last year: Third
Captain: Lynn Hendley who is being assisted by Craig Elliott
Ins: Dannyy Hancock (returning), Cassie Blair (Mowbray), Phoebe Atkins (Mowbray), Michelle Allen
Outs: Charlotte Layton (Riverside), Ianthe Boden (work), Amy Pereira (work), Victoria Gray
Captain's comment:
Hendley said the Lions were aiming to make the grand final. She said they struggled to field a team at times last year due to COVID and injuries.
She added there would be a focus on working with the young players who are going to train with the women's team. She also noted the side would have more bowlers with their recruits.
Players to watch: Dannyy Hancock and Mary Broadhurst
"Mary has been really working hard on her batting. She's a good bowler but she's been working on making herself into a more all-rounded player."
Young players to watch: Phoebe Atkins and Steph Grose
"We want to develop them and a couple of other young ones who will be training with us."
"Steph had her first year playing with us last year. She didn't play every game because she was 13, she's now 14 and much stronger and will be looking at playing every game and getting more chances to bowl."
Last year: Premiers
Coach/captain: Belinda Wegman
Ins: Millie Duffy
Outs: Meg Radford (Riverside)
Coach's comment: "My hopes are just for everyone to work together as team. We don't look for individual players all the time - I'm big on that. We just have to back each other up and when the opportunity is there to take it and just perform as well as we can."
Wegman also noted Caitlyn Webster is recovering from a long-term knee injury.
Player to watch: Ava Curtis
"We may miss her for a few games. I think she's got the rookie contract for the Hurricanes already so she's probably our gun player. But we've also got Amy Duggan and she's playing Premier League. We've got our six players in Premier League in Hobart. (Curtis) is playing with Raiders and we've got four playing with New Town Cricket Club."
Young player to watch: Medium-pacer Ashlee Scott
"She's really improved her bowling during the off-season."
Last year: Runners-up
Coach: Sophie Parkin
Captain: Kate Sherriff
Ins: Meg Radford (South Launceston), Charlotte Layton (Launceston), Isabel Partridge (Mowbray), Tayla Buchanan (Evandale Panthers), Rebecca Spring (née Dowe)
Outs: Hailee Harris, Tamzin Arnold, Zahlia Arnold
Coach's comment:
"I'm hoping for the girls to have fun and improve throughout the season.
"Meg, Charlotte and Isabel have come over from those clubs and they're really going to boost our team.
"They're going to fit in really well and I think they can help us take that next step and hopefully win a premiership.
"We were close last year. Meg is a good all-rounder, Charlotte is a great spinner of the ball and Isabel will be good all-round as well. I think just having good team success and having fun is the main part."
Player to watch: Meg Radford
"She'll be really handy with the ball and she'll bat up the top of the order and her fielding is outstanding as well. So she'll be a great asset to us in all areas."
Young player to watch: Monique Booth
"She only started playing cricket last year so is fairly new to the sport. But has played footy and has really good hand-eye coordination. She's tough, she'll get in and try anything. She's in the Greater Northern Raiders squad as well.
"She's really improved and I'm looking forward to how her bowling progresses this season too."
Last year: Fifth (Mowbray finished fourth)
Coach: Michael Quill
Captain/assistant coach: Stacey Norton-Smith
Ins: Stacey Norton-Smith (Longford), Paige Gibson (Mowbray), Bridie Goodluck (Bracknell), Nikila Claridge
Outs: None
Coach's comment: "Our aim to just be consistent and that the girls improve. They've got a taste of senior cricket now. We had a really tough year last year. So hopefully this year we can get a few wins on the board. Most of the girls can still play under-17s but want to play senior cricket so hats off to them."
Player to watch: Summer Cherdron
The young all-rounder is set to focus on her own game this summer after captaining the side in their inaugural season.
Young player to watch: Batter Ella Wiggins
"She had a real good pre-season as she did boundary umpiring."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
