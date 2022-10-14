The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Catching the Knights: Cricket North women's preview for 2022-23

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated October 14 2022 - 4:01am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston's Ava Curtis smacks the ball. She is again considered a player to watch this season. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Cricket North women's competition starts with a bang as last season's grand finalists South Launceston and Riverside duel in the opening round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.