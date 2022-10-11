Traffic on the East Tamar Highway is flowing freely following a crash that blocked the road for more than an hour.
Police, fire and ambulance personnel attended the scene near Dilston before 9.30am after a caravan rolled over.
The caravan, and the Nissan Pathfinder towing it, blocked both southbound lanes until the caravan was towed away.
No serious injuries were reported by police.
Tasmania Police and emergency services are at the scene of a crash where a caravan has rolled on the East Tamar Highway at Dilston.
In a statement, police advise that southern-bound lanes are currently blocked due to the crash.
About 200 vehicles are banked up on the highway, and another 100 on the slip lane accessed via John Lees Drive.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area until the road can be reopened.
