Legana's C-grade side was certainly a family affair on Sunday.
The team featured two sets of Wells brothers - Jarrod, Matthew and Kurt plus Jarrod's sons Dylan and Bailey - as well as brother-in-law Stephen Perry.
While Jarrod, Matthew and Kurt had played A-grade cricket together before, it was a while in the making to get the six on the same side.
"It's probably something that I never thought would come along - it was bloody amazing to be honest," Matthew said.
A former captain of the Durhams' highest grade, Matthew also celebrated his 150th club game, making the day even more special.
"That kind of snuck up on me as well, I didn't realise until later in the week that it was going to be the 150 but to have obviously the two brothers, two nephews and the brother-in-law all in the same team - it was something pretty special."
While the result was somewhat secondary to getting the family side on the park, Legana walked away with a 126-run win.
Batting first, they made 4-306, led by co-captain Anthony Offer's unbeaten 102 and a pair of hard-hitting innings from father-son duo Jarrod (84) and Bailey (54).
"Jarrod looked like he hadn't really missed a beat with some of those big booming cover drives and big pull shots with a few pretty decent hits and a few big sixes," Matthew said.
"He struggled to walk off the ground, I think he's either strained or popped both calf muscles.
"Bailey is only in his second year of cricket but is one of those blokes that can sort of do anything."
While Jarrod and Stephen (hamstring) pulled up worse for wear in their first game of cricket in several years, Matthew hopes they'll be able to get on the park again this year.
"Obviously it took a bit of convincing to get a couple of the boys back playing after a bit of a hiatus away from cricket but they absolutely loved it," he said.
"Speaking to Jarrod and Stephen, that was the kind of thing that enticed them back to playing, to have that year all playing together.
"So that's what our aim was but whether that will happen I'm not too sure."
Matthew thanked club coach Tate Jacob and his captains Bailey and Offer for their hard work and willingness to get the game played.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.