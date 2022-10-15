Former Launceston City winger Jaden Fidra has achieved his goal of securing a contract in Spanish soccer.
The 18-year-old, who moved from his native Queensland to Ross last year, left Tasmania a month ago to take up an offer to train for three months with Club Deportivo Llosetense who play in the fourth-tier Tercera Division but are associated with La Liga team Real Club Deportivo Mallorca.
Based in Lloseta on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, Fidra has impressed his coaches enough to earn a contract for the remainder of the season which means he is registered to be able to play under-23s and seniors for Mallorca.
"He's having a great time," reported Fidra's father Mischa.
"After just two weeks they wanted to sign him because they liked his speed, acceleration and touch.
"He's delighted to get the contract which will be reviewed in March."
Fidra, who was ever-present for Lino Sciulli's side in NPL Tasmania last season and scored several eye-catching goals, has enjoyed adjusting to the six-day-a-week training regime.
"He's found training to be highly intensive and is really liking that. It's all high intensity, tactical and very quick. He says it's very technical and focused on touch and control - a lot of moving into space more so than we probably do here."
Mischa said the biggest hurdle facing his son has been to do with passports.
Born in Sydney, he is Australian but is also seeking a German passport through his paternal grandmother.
He is also learning Spanish and has enjoyed visiting the island's capital Palma on his days off.
Speaking to The Examiner the week he left Tasmania, Fidra said: "It's pretty much the dream for me. It's nerve-wracking but pretty cool. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to take a big step in my career so I hope it goes well."
Fidra's old club this week announced the re-signing of young midfielder James Hawes.
Having played two full seasons in NPL Tasmania, the 19-year-old has won City's rising star award and finished runner-up in this year's best and fairest.
New coach Daniel Syson said Hawes shows enormous potential "and a real football IQ".
He added: "James embodies the talent coming up through the club's junior systems."
Hawes responded: "I am excited to continue to push forward with a talented group of players and coaches."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.