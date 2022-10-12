Trainer Adam Trinder and owner Wayne Roser scored a fitting win in the race named after their champion mare at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
But Majestic Diamond's victory in the Mystic Journey (C3) Handicap didn't come as jockey Troy Baker expected.
Majestic Diamond came from just worse than midfield with a big finish to beat Power Magnum, Gee Gee Als Prince and the winner's stablemate Outbound.
"I didn't expect to be back there," Baker said.
"They went quicker than I thought and I had to go to plan B.
"But when she got the gap (in the straight) she let down very well."
Majestic Diamond made up about two lengths on the leaders in the last 100m to score by a long neck.
"Adam told me that the horse would find a couple of lengths as soon as she got on a good track and he was right," Baker said.
Majestic Diamond won her first two starts last season and was placed behind Turk Warrior and Alpine Wolf in the 3YO Cup.
Punters made a rough start to the meeting when rank outsider Wheeling led almost all the way in the Margot Smart Maiden.
The Graeme McCulloch-trained gelding gained a start as the fifth emergency and was a late pick-up ride for apprentice Taylor Johnstone after her original mount Blow Up was scratched.
Wheeling had been unplaced at his previous 10 starts.
"He's a lovely horse who has always had speed but we couldn't get him to stick on," McCulloch said.
"Two years ago, he and Lacerate ran the fastest times at the Mowbray two-year-old trials but, until tonight, both were still maidens."
McCulloch said Wheeling wasn't the easiest horse to train "because he knows a few tricks".
"He whips around all the time (when ridden) but luckily he's OK when we lead him off the motorbike," the trainer said.
"Now that he's got his maiden out of the way, he can hopefully go on with it."
Jockey Georgie Catania rode her first winner since a five-month injury-enforced layoff when market drifter Hellot took out the Paul & Elizabeth Geard (C1) Handicap.
Catania gave the Scott Brunton-trained gelding a lovely run behind the leaders then got a split at the top of the straight before Hellot scrambled home in a tight finish.
The jockey was riding at only her second meeting since a fall at Spreyton in May when she sustained multiple injuries.
Brunton said he was rapt to have found Catania a comeback winner and "she gave it a 11-out-of-10 ride".
"This horse is held together by masking tape," the trainer said.
"If he stayed sound, he'd be a cups horse but he probably won't. He never pulls up great."
The trainer's father David bought the Helmet gelding for $15,000 at a ready-to-run sale in Sydney and he's now earned a big syndicate of owners more than $52,000.
Well-bred three-year-old Bokeo lived up to the expectations of Rowella trainer Dylan Clark when he ran down favourite Ding Ding in the Ladbrokes Maiden.
'We've always had a bit of an opinion of him but he swallowed his tongue at his first start (back in March)," Clark said.
"He's got a cross-over noseband on now."
Clark said Bokeo had trialled well when second to Ding Ding at Longford a fortnight earlier.
"I actually thought he trialled better than the winner so I expected him to run well,'' the trainer said.
"He's a very nice horse and there's a fair bit of improvement to come."
Jockey Anthony Darmanin said Bokeo got a squeeze early before "travelling sweetly in the box seat.
"From then on, it was just a matter of getting out," he said.
Brighton trainer John Luttrell pulled the right rein when he made a last-minute decision to run Maarkle in the Bello Beau (C1) Handicap.
The former Victorian mare is also an acceptor for Elwick on Saturday.
"We debated where to run her but decided to come here because we were bringing up another horse and thought we might as well bring two," explained stable former and part-owner Nicole Luttrell.
Maarkle, the second leg of an early double for apprentice Taylor Johnstone, came from worse than midfield to score a last-stride win over Needs To Belong who looked home when he hit the front in the straight.
"She likes to get to the outside and when she did she let down really good," Johnstone said.
Devonport Cup winner White Hawk failed to get warm on a heavy 8 track at Caulfield on Wednesday at his second run after a spell.
The nine-year-old, topweight with 61.5kg, started at $51 in the Benchmark 78 Handicap and was always towards the rear of the field.
He ran eighth, beaten almost 30 lengths, behind the Gai Waterhouse-trained imported horse White Marlin.
1- MARGOT SMART MAIDEN, 1200m: 61.00 WHEELING (G McCulloch, T Johnstone) 1, 20.00 Miss Red (M Ulucinar) 2, 5.50 Night Missile (L Riordan) 3, 12.00 Alpine Assault 4. 3.60 unpl. fav. Waddy Waddy. Len, 1-1/4 len. 1:11.43.
2- PAUL & ELIZABETH GEARD CL1, 1600m: 11.00 HELLOT (S Brunton, G Catania) 1, 2.40 fav. Chi Mazel (S Carr) 2, 51.00 Duncannon (T Doyle) 3, 21.00 Southern Wind 4. 1/2 len, 1/2 hd. 1:38.35.
3- LADBROKES 3YO MAIDEN, 1100m: 4.80 BOKEO (D Clark, A Darmanin) 1, 2.90 fav. Ding Ding (B Muhcu) 2, 14.00 Zulu Guru (C Jordan) 3, 13.00 Ada Way 4. 3/4 len, 2-1/4 len. 1:04.83.
4- BELLO BEAU CL1, 1400m: 13.00 MAARKLE (J Luttrell, T Johnstone) 1, 8.50 Needs To Belong (L Riordan) 2, 5.50 Has The Look (C Baker) 3, 10.00 Noztrabeel 4. 4.80 unpl. fav. Anonymous Source. Sht 1/2 hd, 1-1/4 len. 1:24.7.
5- MYSTIC JOURNEY CL3, 1200m: 5.00 MAJESTIC DIAMOND (A Trinder, T Baker) 1, 4.40 Power Magnum (M Ulucinar) 2, 6.50 Gee Gee Als Prince (I Toker) 3, 3.70 fav. Outbound 4. Lng nk, 1/2 len. 1:10.54.
6- STILL A STAR OPEN, 1100m: 9.00 GEE GEE SECONDOVER (L, D & T Wells, T Johnstone) 1, 1.35 fav. First Accused (J Lorensini) 2, 17.00 Gee Gee Lanett (C Jordan) 3, 31.00 Savs Finale 4. 3/4 len, 1-1/4 len. 1:04.4.
7- BEAT THE SHARK BM60 HCP, 1600m: 6.00 BELL RINGER BOY (S Berger, B Neto) 1, 7.00 Malevolent (A Darmanin) 2, 8.00 Gee Gee Enuf Speed (T Johnstone) 3, 3.70 fav. Alpine Affair 4. 1-3/4 len, 3/4 len. 1:37.03.
8- ALPINE WOLF BM68, 2100m: 21.00 PAGE (J Blacker, L Riordan) 1, 2.40 fav. Miss Delia (A Darmanin) 2, 12.00 Perun (B Muhcu) 3, 8.50 Dargo 4. 2 len, 1-3/4 len. 2:11.48.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
