Mystic Journey's connections win race named in her honour

By Greg Mansfield
October 12 2022 - 11:30am
Majestic Diamond, ridden by Troy Baker, storms home to win the Mystic Journey Handicap at Mowbray on Wednesday. Picture by Peter Staples
Taylor Johnstone rode her first treble at Mowbray on Wheeling, Maarkle and Gee Gee Secondover.

Trainer Adam Trinder and owner Wayne Roser scored a fitting win in the race named after their champion mare at Mowbray on Wednesday night.

