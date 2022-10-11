The Bureau of Meteorology warns Tasmania will face a higher risk of floods and humidity this summer, while the country's north braces for a wave of tropical cyclones.
BoM released their long-range forecast for Australia this week, with predictions of widespread flooding along the eastern and northern parts of the country.
The report said the country could expect above average numbers of cyclones, tropical lows, and prolonged heat waves.
While Tasmania will be exempt from La Nina's most extreme tropical events, the bureau have warned the apple isle will face a wetter and muggier summer than usual.
Due to an east north-easterly flow between October to April, they said average temperatures would be higher than usual, and Tasmanians could expect balmier days and nights.
"We're going to have more of a warm, humid summer, some more winds coming from the north or northeast," they said.
"But also the more northeasterly winds and less southerlies are probably going to keep the daytime temperatures up as well."
The BoM spokesperson said the state's bushfire risk would be low due to above average rainfall, but warned the south and south-west would be drier than usual and was at increased risk of grass fires.
The forecast comes as Tasmania SES urged the state to prepare for widespread rainfall and flooding from Wednesday evening until Friday morning.
BoM has predicted 180 to 220 millimetres of rain could fall at higher altitude across the North.
SES acting director Leon Smith said flooding is possible across the north and north-east of the state, and urged residents to have a flood plan prepared.
