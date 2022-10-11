The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Weather

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts higher humidity, wetter summer for Tasmania

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated October 12 2022 - 2:52am, first published October 11 2022 - 6:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bureau of Meteorology warns Tasmania will face a higher risk of floods and humidity this summer, while the country's north braces for a wave of tropical cyclones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.