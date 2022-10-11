Vladimir Putin's departure the only hope for peace

While Vladimir Putin likes to think of himself as a latter day Alexander the Great waging a just war with the intention of making Russia great again, history is going to judge him very differently to his 18th century hero.
The Russian President is a tyrannical despot committed to a land grab that is an act of larceny on a grand scale comparable to those committed by Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin. And, like them, he is also a war criminal who has the blood of tens of thousands on his hands.
He, like Hitler, Mussolini and General Tojo, is leading his nation down the road to ruin. Russia is already an international pariah that is being shunned by every peace and freedom loving nation in the world.
Having started a war against a foe he had seriously under-estimated and now knows he cannot beat, the Moscow butcher is becoming increasingly desperate and erratic. Having just turned 70 Putin is keenly aware that time's winged chariot is hurrying near and that, for him at least, it is now or never.
The events of recent days have shown just how dangerous the situation in eastern Europe has become. Putin's disorganised and chaotic rabble of an army, which is now having its ranks augmented by unwilling unfortunates unable to escape conscription, has been giving ground to Ukrainian forces for weeks now.
The latest humiliation came just days ago when unnamed "terrorists", presumably Ukrainian special forces, exploded a truck bomb on a bridge linking Russia to Crimea that Putin had only opened - with great pomp and circumstance - in 2018. While it is true the bridge is used by civilians, its primary recent importance has been to funnel soldiers and materiel into the war zone. It was, on this basis, a legitimate military target.
That cannot be said of the apartment buildings, shopping centres and residential areas in Kyiv the Russians have been targeting with Iranian made Shahed "suicide drones" over the weekend. The drones, which are regarded as low tech, cheap and expendable, carry a 40 to 50 kilogram war head and are launched in swarms.
While the Ukranians have managed to destroy many of the Shaheds, which fly "low and slow" at speeds of up to 200 km/h, many more have hit their targets. Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Tuesday that the power grid had suffered widespread damage and that 12 people had been killed in a 24 hour period.
Monuments of national, and international, significance have also apparently been targeted by the drone pilots. While President Zelenskyy, and the head of the presidential office Andriy Yermak, have stated that Ukrainians are more united than ever in the face of the latest terror attacks, and that peace on Russia's terms will never be acceptable, there is no end game in sight for either side.
"What they are doing now is a strategy of forcing negotiations on Russian terms," Mr Yermak said. "We will not give in ... Ukraine must win the war".
The fate of millions of people in Russia and Ukraine, and possibly that of the world, is in the hands of a dictator whose grip on reality appears to be fragile and tenuous.
