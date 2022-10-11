Climate change is on the agenda this week for the University of Tasmania.
Running from October 12 to 18, the annual Global Climate Change Week is back to gather universities across the world together to address the climate crisis.
GCCW co-chair Professor Fred Gale said the week would feature seminars, discussions and events spread over dozens of universities across the world.
From the Americas, Africa and India, to the small island state of Malta, academic communities will lead programs investigating solutions to, and raising awareness of, climate induced emergencies.
"You could argue this is the existential issue of our times," Professor Gale said.
"If we don't take action our children will live in a world which will be virtually unrecognisable, and it will be a very, very dystopian reality."
For UTAS senior sustainability officer Dr Carmen Primo Perez, the university's track-record of sustainability and climate action made the institution the right body to lead the event.
However, she said the issue transcended any one institution.
"Climate change is not only about climate, the branching impacts are going to be massive and they're going to reach everybody, socially not just environmentally," Dr Primo Perez said.
"It comes from everything and anything from nutrition to wars, resources, agriculture, food, water, the list just goes on."
Created in 2015 by the University of Wollongong, UTAS have run the week since 2020.
But this year's events will be the first time the university has been able to run their events in person.
With the pandemic restrictions loosening, and students and academics able to attend the array of events on campus, Professor Gale said he hopes to see the international event gain more traction.
He said awareness of, and action toward, climate change was a responsibility that went beyond academia.
"Every organisation has a role to play in climate change mitigation and adaptation," Professor Gale said.
"Some obviously some have a bigger role and influence than others, but I think everyone needs to play a part and universities, to give them their due, are well aware of that."
Fringe events will also run from October 19 to 21.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.