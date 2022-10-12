Hatching mayflies break surface tension

Fly fishers are anticipating action at the surfaces of Northern lowland trout streams as mayflies start hatching again this spring.
Trout previously busy after tucker down deep will start rising when mayfly numbers increase. This should happen when air temperatures consistently reach at least 20 degrees, an increase taking longer than usual this spring.
Trout stocks in Penstock Lagoon were boosted by 70 rainbows from Lake King William and the Derwent River while into Brumbys Creek last Friday went 400 domestic rainbows averaging 650 grams. Some were part of 200 trout caught during Trout Expo.
Meanwhile, the Inland Fisheries Service advises that now is the time to catch trophy trout from Lake Crescent plus a reminder of the Great Lake Tie In this Saturday, October 15, from 10am to 3pm in the Great Lake Community Centre, Cider Gum Rd, Miena.
Those attending will be able to watch and chat to some of Australia's best fly tyers.
Food and drinks will be available on site.
In the brine, recreational fishers going after rock lobsters, or crayfish, need to be licensed and rules will also apply.
The East Coast Stock Rebuilding Zone between Eddystone Point and Tasman Head opens on December 3 but all other waters open on November 5, not far off now.
For more information, contact Recreational Fishing Enquiries, Hobart by ringing 03 6165 3233, 1300 720647 or email fishing.enquiries@nre.tas.gov.au
