The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dale Andrew Henry pleads guilty to stealing take-away food from a home in George Town

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated October 11 2022 - 6:59am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Town food thief imprisoned for 10 weeks

A man who stole over $100 worth of take-away food and alcohol from a laundry because he was hungry has been sentenced to 10 weeks in jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.