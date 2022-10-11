George Town food thief imprisoned for 10 weeks

A man who stole over $100 worth of take-away food and alcohol from a laundry because he was hungry has been sentenced to 10 weeks in jail.
Dale Andrew Henry, 42, pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to aggravated burglary, stealing and being in the possession of stolen property.
Police prosecutors said officers executed a search warrant at Henry's address on March 7 and uncovered several items in a BWS bag in a cupboard.
READ MORE: Tamar River oil spill being investigated
The items included three dog collars, four dog leads, two dog chew toys, work socks, and a digital receiver.
Prosecutors said the items uncovered were stolen.
When questioned, Henry told police he had never seen the items before and did not know where they came from.
On April 10 about 1am, the court was told Henry approached an address in George Town, and stole a number of items from the premises while the residents of the home were asleep.
The court was told Henry made his way into a laundry and stole items in their fridge.
The items stolen included four take-away containers which contained food, a tub of yoghurt and five Jim Beam cans.
Henry's solicitor Lucy Flanagan said her client was released from custody in August in 2021 after serving four months in prison for other matters and her client stole the items in George Town on April 10 because he was hungry.
She also said her client accepted that the items found at his place on March 7 had been stolen.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said although Henry did not steal the items that were located at his premises on March 7, he was holding onto the items that had been stolen by an associate.
In relation to the stealing offences which happened on April 10, Magistrate Stanton said although the items were of low value, the offence was aggravating because he stole from the same place twice in the space of a few hours.
Henry was sentenced to imprisonment for a period of 10 weeks. Convictions were recorded.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.