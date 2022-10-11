Tasmanians who are vision-impaired or who have a print disability will be able to vote in this month's local government elections from next week with assistance.
Confidential and impartial assistance will be provided by appointment at any of the state's council offices through an arrangement with the Tasmanian Electoral Commission.
TEC officers will be available for assisted voting which will operate from Monday, October 17, to Friday, October 21.
READ MORE: Tamar River oil spill being investigated
Disability Voices Tasmania chairman Michael Small said up to 100,000 Tasmanians had a print disability which made it hard for them to complete a postal vote form.
Tasmanian Parliament in June passed legislation to make voting in local government elections compulsory.
Failure to not vote will incur a $173 fine.
Disability Voices Tasmania and Blind Citizens Australia last month expressed concerns that voters with vision impairments would be shut out of the election process because there were no other accessible voting options available other than a postal vote.
Blind Citizens Australia state president Duncan Meerding said the TEC's willingness to urgently implement an assistance program for vision-impaired electors recognised a person's right to vote in the council elections without the involvement of family, friends or support workers.
Mr Small said Disability Voices Tasmania hoped to work further with the electoral commission and the state government to ensure Tasmania offered the most accessible voting system in the country.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.