Kings Meadows is the latest suburb connected to City of Launceston's free public Wi-Fi system.
The new connection reaches about 100 metres from the scout hall on Nunamina Avenue, taking in the bowls club, The Shed, and the nearby carpark and playground.
City of Launceston mayor Albert Van Zetten said the system joined a growing network of popular Wi-Fi connections in the CBD, Riverbend Park and Cataract Gorge, and was the first to be installed south of the CBD.
READ MORE: Tamar River oil spill being investigated
"Around town it's used a lot by tourists and locals," Cr Van Zetten said.
"You often see people sitting in the mall or Civic Square and using the facilities there."
The new connection is a result of the council's ABCDE Learning Site program and is expected to cost less than $500 a year.
Download speeds are capped at 10Mbps and users have a 2GB download limit per day.
Scouts Tasmania's Murat Djakic and Veterans and Community Wood Centre's David Brooks both welcomed the rollout.
"It's going to help us tremendously in the very near future because the opening of the Launceston Tool Library is very close," Mr Brooks said.
"We need the local community to be online to get in contact with us and order the tools they may require."
Mr Djakic added: "Scouts are moving into a digital era with the program that's up and running now".
"A lot of it is online in terms of recording what the Scouts [are doing] - right from joeys, cubs, scouts, venturers, rovers and even the leaders - and also helps the group committees to keep records of what's happening within their group."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.