Kings Meadows' free public Wi-Fi launched near scout hall

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
October 11 2022 - 5:00pm
Testing Kings Meadows' new community Wi-Fi are Veterans and Community Wood Centre president David Brooks, City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten, scout Nathan Markham and cub scout Zara Wood. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Kings Meadows is the latest suburb connected to City of Launceston's free public Wi-Fi system.

