The Special Olympics Australian National Games return to Launceston after 36 years next week, showcasing the talent of more than 700 athletes across 10 sports.
It's a big week for for former Paralympian and tennis competitor Jason Cooper, who is retiring following the games after 30 years of competing.
"If it weren't for the Special Olympics my life would be in tatters," he said.
"It's kept me on a level playing field mentally and physically."
Mr Cooper said opportunities had come a long way for disabled people, both on and off the court.
"Back in the 1990s, disabled people didn't have opportunities like they do today," he said.
This is his fifth and final special Olympics, and he said he was looking to take home a medal for himself.
"I'm hoping to win an individual medal because I've always played team sports."
He said he felt people still weren't as willing to open the door for disabled athletes.
"I've met professional athletes. I think we should get the same recognition they get, but really I do it for the love of the sport," he said.
"I'm hoping to go out with a bang."
Mr Cooper is joined by fellow tennis player Nicholas Heames, who's entering his third Special Olympics.
"I'm very excited and thankful to be playing," he said.
"I've played mixed sports but I've always been more of a tennis and basketball player."
He said the games this year meant a lot to him.
"I'm competing in my home city and state and this hasn't happened here in 36 years. It's going to be a special week," he said.
"People think athletes with disabilities can't play sports or do anything they want to do but they can."
Special Olympics director Bredette Koen has been involved with the games since 2014, and said there was a big level of excitement surrounding the games this year.
"A majority of the people travelling to Tasmania have never been," said Ms Koen.
"For them it's a whole new experience, culture and environment they find themselves in.
"People are really enthusiastic to embrace the opportunity to be on a national stage and compete and show their skills which they couldn't have done for the last few years."
Ms Koen said the biggest challenge athletes faced was that people did not see their ability.
"They don't see their passion, determination and the hard work they put into their achievements," she said.
"Everyday life is not as easy for them as it is for you and me. It takes a whole different level of determination to achieve what they've achieved.
"They've been overlooked, and that's very disappointing. People aren't giving them the opportunities they deserve.
"The Special Olympics strives to make opportunities more accessible for people that have the drive and enthusiasm to achieve greater things."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
