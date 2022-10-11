Launceston City's Riah Okeny is preparing to represent Australia.
The young gun will play in the under-12 boys' competition at December's Fiji Cup in Nadi.
It's his first time playing overseas and is set to be an opportunity to broaden his skills, especially after COVID limited travel in recent years.
And it's also his first step toward his ultimate goal of representing Australia at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
The emerging player, who hails from a strong soccer family, has also been nominated for the rising star category of The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
Okeny's under-13 Launceston City academy team was runner-up in the Launceston Cup tournament at Churchill Park.
They were led by coach Gediminas Krusa.
Okeny, a right-winger and defender, also played with his Launceston City club team this season as well as his school St Patrick's College.
Football Tasmania's Talent Support Program, a talent pathway initiative, is another of his training commitments.
Okeny's achievements come on the back of his hours of dedication each week.
His nomination noted he lives and breathes soccer and doesn't miss a training session.
