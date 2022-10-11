The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Government calls out for submissions to its 2022-26 Business Growth Strategy

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:24am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tasmanian economy grew by 3.8 per cent last year.

The state government is calling for further input into its four-year strategy for business growth in Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.