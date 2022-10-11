The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Body found in car owned by police shooter Robert Greig

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:53am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police had been chasing 33-year-old Robert Greig for 13 days before his car was spotted on Monday.

The identification process of a body found in a burnt-out car in the Nugent area is expected to take several more days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.