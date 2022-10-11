An 83-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman have been hospitalised after a single vehicle crash on the Tasman Highway near Nunamara this afternoon.
The occupants, both from Scottsdale, have been taken to Launceston General Hospital in a serious condition.
Police said the crash occured at about 1.25pm, and involved a grey Nissan Qashqai.
Investigations indicated the passenger had not been wearing their seatbelt.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Northern Crash Investigation Services on 131 444.
