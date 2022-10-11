The Examiner
Two Scottsdale residents are in hospital after a car crash on the Tasman Highway, Nunamara

Updated October 11 2022 - 7:43am, first published 3:14am
An 83-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman have been hospitalised after a single vehicle crash on the Tasman Highway near Nunamara this afternoon.

