Tasmania's only association for Indian doctors will host its first annual conference in more than two years this Saturday.
Formed in 2018, the Indian Medical Association of Tasmania was established to provide a forum for Indian doctors to network, share ideas, and break the alienation many feel when moving to a new country.
Now, after several years of disruption, their annual symposium is back.
For IMAT president Dr Krishna Kalpurath, the event will help break down the "silos" doctors often find themselves in.
"We only ever communicate when we have to refer a patient and they need to be looked after," Dr Kalpurath said.
"So it's nice to put a face to a name and finally see who you're talking to."
The symposium will be held at the Tail Race Convention Centre in Riverside, and is the only event for the state's growing community of Indian medical practitioners.
"I think having an association helps bring people together, pass on cultural ethos to our younger generation, and then help them understand how to assimilate within the Australian culture," Dr Kalpurath said.
IMAT board member Dr Lokesh Anand said he hoped to see about 100 attendees this year to discuss current trends in medicine, from financial advice for GPs, to the latest microbiome research and developments in gene manipulation.
But he said the event would also be a way to provide a way to encourage migrant medical practitioners to remain in the country, as the state continued to face healthcare worker shortages.
READ MORE: Tamar River oil spill being investigated
"If we can give the overseas doctors the support and the social support, it will help retain them in the community, provide service for the community, and improve the state's health workforce," Dr Lokesh said.
"I think indirectly this might make them feel that they are not isolated, they're well supported, and then in turn, return to the community."
IMAT board member Dr Latha Fair said there were more female doctors moving to Tasmania with their families for work who were seeking social connection.
"They can find similar stories to share, and incorporate them and help them with their journey," Dr Fair said.
The opportunity to build community is, for Dr Fair, a way of providing something she missed when she first came to Tasmania two decades ago.
"I would have loved to have more family around," she said.
"So the association and the social gatherings help - people become the grandparents for the kids, which they don't see."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.