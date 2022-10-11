Battle axe taken to fight that ended in alleged murder

A 60-centimetre Nordic battle axe and a Bowie knife were loaded into a car when a group of men drove from Ulverstone to Burnie to confront a man which ultimately ended in an alleged murder, a Supreme Court jury heard on Tuesday.
Luke Matthew Buckley, now 21, of Ulverstone gave evidence in the trial of five people accused of the murder of Bobby Medcraft on March 29, 2020.
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24, have pleaded not guilty to the murder at Downlands.
The prosecution alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was struck with a sword to the back of the leg, causing death by blood loss, and all are criminally responsible. Defence lawyers have argued the five accused acted in self defence.
Mr Buckley told the court on Tuesday he grabbed the weapons from his Ulverstone home after a prolonged and escalating exchange of text messages and phone calls with Mr Ford during the night of March 28.
The exchange started when Mr Buckley mistakenly sent a Snapchat message "what's up c---" to Ford.
He said he had drunk about a litre of Canadian Club whisky and was intoxicated.
Under cross examination by Greg Richardson, counsel for Mr Sheehan, Mr Buckley said a designated driver was arranged to take himself, Mr Medcraft, Jake McDonald and Kayden Morrisson to Mr Ford's house in Burnie.
He told the court he put the weapons into the car for the trip to Burnie.
"You accept that he did not come to you so you went to him?," Mr Richardson asked.
"Yes that's correct," he said.
"You obviously took them to smoke [bash] Mr Ford?," Mr Richardson asked.
"It's correct your suggestion," Mr Buckley said.
Mr Buckley said the intention was for a one-on-one fight between Mr Medcraft and Mr Ford.
He said there was talk on the trip there would be a fight.
The jury heard the group went to Mr Ford's house in Paramount Court but he was not home.
He said the group then went to Kelsey Ford's house in Thorne Street expecting Mr Ford would be there.
"I suggest the weapons were taken out at Thorne Street,?" Mr Richardson asked.
"No that's incorrect," Mr Buckley said.
He said a second vehicle rocked up and shortly after police arrived.
Mr Buckley said he walked away to the designated driver who had parked 500 to 600 metres away.
Mr Richardson suggested that Mr Medcraft threatened to stab a female in the face and said;" f--- off you are just a slut."
Mr Buckley said he did not remember that and also denied Mr Medcraft threatened someone saying he knew where they lived.
Under cross examination by Kirsten Abercrombie, counsel for Mr Ford, Mr Buckley conceded he left a voice message for Mr Ford: "Send me your address, I'll come there right now, you f---ing weak dog."
Mr Buckley agreed Mr McDonald sent him a message saying of Mr Ford:"I'm going to smoke this c---, I'm in Burnie now."
The trial before Justice Robert Pearce continues.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
