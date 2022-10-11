The Examiner
Battle axe taken to fight that ended in Bobby Medcraft's alleged murder

By Nick Clark
Updated October 11 2022 - 10:03pm, first published 3:30am
Ulverstone's Luke Matthew Buckley, 21, gave evidence in the trial of five people accused of the murder of Bobby Medcraft.

A 60-centimetre Nordic battle axe and a Bowie knife were loaded into a car when a group of men drove from Ulverstone to Burnie to confront a man which ultimately ended in an alleged murder, a Supreme Court jury heard on Tuesday.

