Shannon Victoria Brown pleads guilty to a number of offences, including threatening a police officer

October 11 2022
Woman told police she would put a 'f---king bullet through their f---ing heads'

A woman who told two police officers she would "put a f---ing bullet through their f---ing heads" also admitted to assaulting a police officer, despite not being charged with the offence.

