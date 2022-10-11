Woman told police she would put a 'f---king bullet through their f---ing heads'

A woman who told two police officers she would "put a f---ing bullet through their f---ing heads" also admitted to assaulting a police officer, despite not being charged with the offence.
Shannon Victoria Brown, pleaded guilty to a number of charges in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 11.
The offences included possessing a firearm while not being the holder of a licence, stealing, evading police, threatening police and possessing a controlled drug.
Police prosecutors said on May 2, 2022, officers intercepted a vehicle driven by Brown and asked the defendant to state her name and address when she got out of her car, however she ignored police orders.
The court heard Brown then got back in her vehicle and accelerated away from the police without her headlights on, and police turned their lights off.
About 2am, the same day on Invermay Road, police observed Brown walking and questioned her in relation to the offence.
Prosecutors told the court Brown was uncooperative and told police she was not the driver of the vehicle and said "you are lucky I don't put a f---ing bullet through your f---ing heads".
When police conducted a search of the defendant they found drug paraphernalia and a controlled drug, as well as knives.
Brown told the court she had also assaulted a police officer, because they were hurting her when she was being placed under arrest as she had a broken wrist.
She said the police were treating her like "s--t" so she did the same.
"That's when I assaulted the police officer and kicked her leg," she said.
When Magistrate Ken Stanton informed Brown she was not charged with assaulting a police officer, she said, "well there you go, I shouldn't have even brought it up".
Prosecutors also said on April 15 police received a report Brown was in possession of a revolver, after it was revealed in court she was ordered to surrender a firearm licence in February.
Police were called to attend Brown's address on April 20, and she told police she was in possession of a revolver and had fired it for a bit of fun.
On four separate occasions, the court also heard Brown would fill her vehicle up with petrol and did not pay, and the vehicle was unregistered and had no premium cover.
Brown will be sentenced at a later date in November.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.