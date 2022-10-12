The Examiner
Ruth Johnston steps up from Greater Northern Raiders in CTPL to Hobart Hurricanes in WBBL

Rob Shaw
Rob Shaw
October 12 2022 - 1:13am
Ruth Johnston has been getting her eye in with the Raiders. Picture by Paul Scambler

Apart from only remembering to pack one jumper, Queensland's adopted Tasmanian Ruth Johnston said she couldn't be better prepared for her second WBBL season with the Hurricanes.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

