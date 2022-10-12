Apart from only remembering to pack one jumper, Queensland's adopted Tasmanian Ruth Johnston said she couldn't be better prepared for her second WBBL season with the Hurricanes.
A couple of warm-up games for the Greater Northern Raiders have the 19-year-old all-rounder optimistic about improving on her maiden season when she finished joint second among the Hurricanes' wicket-takers and third in the run-scoring.
But as she travelled upstate with fellow Queenslander Julia Cavanough to play on a Riverside wicket with frost on it, Johnston admitted she was getting a chilly reception in her home from home.
"When we were driving up it was zero degrees and I only brought one jumper down with me!" she said.
"I was here last season so I should have known what to expect."
The powerful all-rounder anticipates far more heat when the Purple Army goes into battle again beginning with Sydney Thunder at Blacktown Oval on Friday.
Johnston played 13 matches last WBBL season, scoring 214 runs with a highest score of 63 and adding 13 wickets at an economy of 6.13 and a best of 4-8.
She can't wait to get back into it and is tipping the Hurricanes to blow the competition away.
"I'm just hoping to score a few runs and take wickets as usual and you always want to do better than last year which was actually really good.
"I'll be pretty stoked just to get game time and do well from that.
"The Hurricanes are so much fun. They're a really good bunch, we've got some really classy cricketers and a solid team - great batters and bowlers. I'm really happy with the team we've got this year and I reckon we can win it. I think we've got a really solid chance and I'm definitely backing my team to have a good crack.
"There's a lot of travelling coming up but it's going to be fun."
Johnston welcomed the chance to warm up with the Raiders on Sunday.
Sunday's Twenty20 double-header with New Town - in which she totalled 41 runs and 2-18 off seven overs - was Johnston's first hitout since twice breaking fingers in her right hand and just a day after flying into Hobart.
"I've been out for a while," she said.
"I broke my right index finger and had a few surgeries which was a bit complicated then came back and was good all the way through pre-season but then I broke my pinkie in a practise match at Coffs Harbour.
"I thought it was just dislocated so I played the next day and fielding was quite painful so I went into hospital, got an X-ray and it was quite broken. Six weeks later I'm finally good to go and I'm loving Tasmania, it feels a lot more homely now it's my second year.
"I love the team environment at the Raiders. They're all really enthusiastic and love playing cricket and are a pretty solid side. It gives me the chance to get a bit of game time, face more bowlers.
"This year there's a lot of new people coming in and more variety and having that really helps me out when I'm batting or bowling and trying to execute my plans.
"Having some professional cricketers in the side like EMG, Jules (fellow Hurricanes Emma Manix-Geeves and Julia Cavanough) and Sasha (Moloney) in the side is pretty good."
Hailing from Toowombah and now living in Brisbane, Johnston played club cricket with Ipswich Hornets and Sunshine Coast Scorchers before graduating up to the Queensland Fire in the WNCL.
She said it is a similarly big hurdle switching from the CTPL to the WBBL.
"It's a fairly big step up but that's the case for most states I think. Playing club cricket's really good, you get good game time, but the Big Bash is top level, you can't get away with as much. Usually catches will always be taken and you're facing class bowlers and really good batters to bowl to.
"I love the challenge but it's incredible the set-up they've got."
In the mean time, Johnston was getting little sympathy from Raiders coach Darren Simmonds about the chilly conditions at Windsor Park.
"I told all the girls to wear beanies," he said.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
