Wrongful Snapchat message leads to alleged murder

An Ulverstone man mistyped a name into Snapchat and sent a message which escalated into a fight which led to the alleged murder of Bobby Medcraft, a Supreme Court jury has heard.
Luke Buckley, 21, said he had meant to add the name Jordan Fellows but because he was intoxicated he added one of the accused men Lucas Ford.
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Medcraft at Downlands in the early hours of March 29, 2020.
The prosecution alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was struck with a sword to the back of the leg and all are criminally responsible.
Mr Buckley gave evidence on Tuesday morning, saying he sent a message which read "What's up c---?," to Mr Ford.
He told the court the message would have been deemed friendly if it had gone to the right person.
The jury heard the messages became increasingly abusive and threatening.
The court heard during the evening of the alleged incident Mr Ford's partner Nicola Cherry messaged Mr Buckley saying: "Please Luke it is not worth it".
She also messaged writing: "Please you have no idea what this is causing".
Mr Buckley gave evidence a car picked him up from Ulverstone to take him to Burnie to visit Mr Ford's house.
Mr Buckley gave evidence the car load, which included Mr Medcraft, went looking for Lucas Ford.
Mr Buckley said the visit to Mr Ford's house was for the purpose of an organised fight between Mr Medcraft and Mr Ford.
Mr Buckley is under cross examination although it was briefly halted for legal argument about admissibility of certain evidence.
The trial continues.
