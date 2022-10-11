The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Greater Northern Raiders bowler Ben Spinks delights coach Tim Coyle.

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated October 11 2022 - 11:12pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Spinks bowling for Mowbray against Westbury at Invermay Park in March. Picture by Paul Scambler

Claiming the top three batsmen on the New Town scorecard was a fitting reward for Ben Spinks' perseverance according to his Greater Northern Raiders coach Tim Coyle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.