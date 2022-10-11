Claiming the top three batsmen on the New Town scorecard was a fitting reward for Ben Spinks' perseverance according to his Greater Northern Raiders coach Tim Coyle.
Coming in for his first match of the season, Spinks ripped into the top order on Saturday, claiming Anthony Mosca, William Sartori and Mitchell Owen with figures of 3-38 off seven as the visitors fell well short in a Duckworth-Lewis adjusted run chase.
Operating as first-change to Jono Chapman and Sam O'Mahony, Spinks' impact saw New Town fall from 0-24 to 2-29 and never fully recover.
Coyle was delighted for his paceman, who hails from Smithton but plays for Mowbray in Cricket North.
"He's only played a handful of games for the Raiders but has been around our group now for two or three years," he said.
"He's a young pace bowler who has done a lot of work with Roger Brown and we're now starting to see some really good signs from him."
Coyle said Spinks' spell changed the course of the contest and set up the Raiders' first win of the season.
"He bowled in some tough situations but got some key wickets and that was the thing. The three he got were big wickets and that will keep him in good stead for the future and give him a lot of confidence. He bowled well.
"He's tall, hits the seam and he bowls with some good conviction with his slower balls which he's happy to bowl and we saw that late on which upset the batter's rhythm. He's a learning bowler and I think he's got a really good future.
That will keep him in good stead for the future and give him a lot of confidence- Tim Coyle on Ben Spinks
"His wickets early were with some swing and then he changed his pace and hit the wicket late."
With a win and loss from their opening two fixtures, Raiders face the daunting prospect of North Hobart as they hit the road South for the first time this season.
After an opening-round bye, the Demons won their round-two encounter with Clarence by 27 runs.
"Always a big challenge but this week will give us a lot of confidence," Coyle added.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
