Regional clubs around the state look set to benefit from Launceston's Tasmanian State League three-peat.
Several Blues premiership players have been announced as boom recruits in the NTFA and NWFL competitions over the past week, with plenty of experience departing the club.
Launceston coach Mitch Thorp, who is potentially facing a four-week delay to his 2023 season, thanked the players that have moved on in the weeks following the grand final.
"We're incredibly thankful for the commitment and high standards the players that have moved on displayed over their time at Launceston," Thorp said.
"Ultimately in any era of success, there comes a time when change is inevitable and after three premierships that time is now.
"Their output was competition-leading and their contribution to our club won't be forgotten. The opportunity is now for the next wave of LFC senior player."
Old Scotch landed perhaps the biggest blow as this season's Darrel Baldock Medallist Fletcher Seymour returned to the Thistles.
Having already won six senior premierships - three at both Old Scotch and Launceston - Seymour is set to be an assistant coach.
Bracknell have also secured some of the Blues' heavy hitters, grabbing youth and experience in Miller Hodge and Josh Woolley.
Hodge made his VFL debut for North Melbourne earlier this year but battled injury for the remainder of the season, playing in the development league flag, while the credentialed Woolley retired from TSL football before signing with the Redlegs.
Woolley's fellow defender Jamieson House has also departed, set to play at his junior side Wynyard.
As the Cats took to social media to announce his recruitment, former Melbourne Demon and Clarence star Colin Garland praised the defender, describing him as "a very good player", having battled one-on-one numerous times.
Jake Smith has signed for Rocherlea after 180 games and 12 seasons at the Blues, with the Tigers describing him as "a versatile player that can play anywhere on the ground, has great leadership qualities and a booming boot".
Division one side Perth have picked up Josiah Burling, who played in the 2021 seniors flag and the 2022 development league triumph.
The young key forward spent his childhood in Perth, with the club hoping that will see him slot right into their side and importantly, their culture.
TSL games record-holder Jay Blackberry and Michael Musicka have also retired from the competition, with Blackberry's next move set to be announced after Launceston's best and fairest on Friday night.
It isn't all doom and gloom for the Blues however, having announced the re-signing of proven stars and young guns across the past few weeks.
Jobi Harper, Dylan Riley, Brodie Palfreyman, Bailey Gillow, Liam Jones and Isaac Hyatt have all been announced by the club as playing in 2023.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
