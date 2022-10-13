A Youngtown man who beat a man nearly to death with a chair leg has been sentenced to seven years jail.
Corey Mitchell Gesler, 28, was found guilty by all 12 Launceston Supreme Court jury members of aggravated armed robbery of Alexander Robert Friend in a Waverley unit on January 9 and 10, 2018.
Gesler, who claimed he was "having a shag" in the bathroom while his three co-accused bashed Mr Friend, was also found guilty of intentionally committing an unlawful act which caused grievous bodily harm.
Accusations included punching, kicking, elbowing and hitting Mr Friend, then 47, with a chair leg after a planned attack by four men aimed at stealing cash and drugs.
Justice Robert Pearce was dismissive of the sex in the bathroom alibi.
"The female gave evidence to the jury to the same effect," he said.
"I reject the statements as obvious lies.
"The proposition that such a brutal and prolonged assault could occur in such a small unit while you remained largely oblivious to it is so implausible that it may be rejected without anything more."
Justice Pearce said a diary-like entry on the female's phone on the night was highly likely to be true.
"Corey just flogged this poor bloke there is blood everywhere, we can't get the blood out of the carpet"," the message said.
Mr Friend was invited to the Waverley unit occupied by Sammual Clinton Wilmot so that cash and drugs could be stolen. Also present was Jake Douglas Herlihy, 18, and a then 17-year-old woman.
Gesler and Clinton Charles Wilson, 25, arrived on a motorcycle.
When he arrived Mr Friend pulled out drugs and cash from a supermarket bag and Wilmot punched him to the jaw.
Wilson assisted by holding Mr Friend while Gesler contributed to the horrific injuries inflicted over a period ranging from eight minutes to 15 minutes.
Evidence was heard that Gesler got angry that Mr Friend was screaming from his injuries.
"I am satisfied that you were responsible for putting electrical tape around Mr Friend's mouth and neck," Justice Pearce said.
Mr Friend was loaded into his own utility but as Wilson was driving towards Waverley Lake he was able to clamber out of the utility falling onto the road.
When police quizzed Mr Friend on the roadside about the attack he was able to indicate with four fingers the number of people involved.
"The main criminality arises from the level of violence involved," Justice Pearce said.
He said the community would be shocked and appalled by the violence.
"The violence went far beyond what was necessary to carry out the robbery and a person capable of such acts of brutality must present as a risk to society," he said.
In 2015, Gesler was jailed for 12 months for three gratuitous counts of assault arising from a fight at a Launceston nightclub.
There were six common assaults in January 2016 when he was involved in a series of unprovoked attacks by four men against 13 patrons at the Bridport Hotel for which he received 15 months' jail with three months suspended.
Shortly after his release from jail he was jailed again in 2018 because a suspended sentence was activated.
"Anything other than a significant prison sentence would not properly effect the very strong need for punishment and protection of the public," Justice Pearce said.
During the trial the co-accused Sammual Wilmot, Jake Herlihy and Clinton Wilson were too scared to give evidence against Gesler.
Justice Pearce backdated the prison sentence to May 21 and imposed a four-year non parole period.
