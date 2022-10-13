The Examiner
Judge dismisses his "having a shag" alibi

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated October 13 2022 - 10:14pm, first published 10:00pm
Corey Mitchell Gesler and his mother arriving at the Supreme Court during his trial

A Youngtown man who beat a man nearly to death with a chair leg has been sentenced to seven years jail.

