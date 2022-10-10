The Examiner
North and South halve final round of junior match play at Pittwater Golf Club

By Rick Sindorff
Updated October 10 2022 - 10:38pm, first published 9:53pm
Jorja Bailey putting on the ninth green at junior match play. Picture supplied

The North and South halved Monday's final round of the junior match play at Pittwater Golf Club with five contests each.

