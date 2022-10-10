The North and South halved Monday's final round of the junior match play at Pittwater Golf Club with five contests each.
However, the South were too strong overall and won the series 21 matches to 19.
A total of 20 junior competitors took part in the previous round at Longford.
Some close games eventuated but by close of play North had the ascendancy and won 6-4.
The highlight of the Longford match was the camaraderie of the players involved and no doubt the bus back down South would have been chirpy.
Many thanks to Gavan Griffin representing Golf Australia/TAS, the managers, Peter Roberts and Simon Weston and the juniors involved.
Longford Golf Club, through Rick Mitchell-Collins and John Bardenhagen and their volunteers, are to be highly commended on the provision of a well-manicured course, food and beverage for the juniors and volunteers and their overall enthusiasm for the event.
All juniors had a wonderful learning experience over the contests and look forward to the similar event next year.
Royal Hobart's Matthew Aylett went undefeated for the series playing four matches at number 10 and 6.
Taxi golf secretary Dale Cash thanked all those that made the journey to Deloraine to play in tropical conditions.
Jeff Benge is turning into a serial winner, with two wins from his three events played.
However, the runaway leader in the consistency award is Malcom Cash who would need a serious meltdown to get pipped from here, but, as Cash warned: "Considering he's a St Kilda supporter, anything is possible."
The next taxi event is at Exeter on October 16, so Cash is hoping the weather begins to improve.
There are exciting times are ahead for Prospect Vale Golf Club.
No doubt many people have seen the beginnings of course redevelopment on the second hole as they drive down Country Club Avenue. Federal Group is committed to upgrading the CCT golf course.
The course upgrade was dependent upon the approval of the residential development around the golf course which has been approved. It is expected the upgrade will take two to three years to complete as the works are significant. The front nine of the course will be closed on October 31 and the back nine used for all club events.
Once the front nine is complete and bedded in, the club will use this to run all competitions until the back nine is finished.
Once the back nine is commissioned, Prospect will have a great all-year-round 18-hole course again. Members have had regular updates from president David Lanham and CCT have released the course design this week.
Prospect Vale's involvement in pennant is to be discussed with Northern Golf in the near future.
Upcoming events are available on www.northerngolf.com.au/fixtures.html.
George Town are holding their annual tournament on Saturday and Sunday, October 29-30.
Other upcoming events include: The East Coast masters at St Helens and Scamander River on November 5-6; Launceston Golf Club women's benevolent day on Thursday, November 10; Bicheno's open tournament on November 11-13; Northern Golf women's spring tournament at Riverside on Sunday, November 13; Exeter's annual tournament on Saturday and Sunday, November 19-20; and Malahide's annual Johns family charity ambrose in aid of Lifeline on Saturday, November 26.
Launceston Golf Club men's championship have passed the qualifying, quarter-final and semi-final stages.
A-grade sees Greg Longmore squaring up with Shayne Walker and handicap Derek Lynch versus Tim Gregory.
B-grade opponents are Chris Nobes and Greg Levett in the scratch and Rick Sindorff and Ross Neal in the handicap.
C-grade has Dale Edmunds dueling with Sam Arnold plus Peter Moore versus Fergus Eastaugh.
