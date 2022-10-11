Why should voters elect deputy mayor?

Is it illegal or unethical for me to call who I want as mayor, and ask who they would like me to vote for as their deputy?- Victor Marshall
I received my council voting papers today and was surprised to see that part of our voting process is to vote for the deputy mayor. I disagree with having that option and believe the elected mayor should have the choice of their deputy.
It would make for a less conflicting and more efficient council if the mayor could select someone they know, trust and who is on the same page as them rather than someone who could be resentful of not getting the top job and not be supportive of the mayor. Is it illegal or unethical for me to call who I want as mayor, and ask who they would like me to vote for as their deputy?
There was a speed camera located right at the end of a overtaking lane about five kilometres south of Perth over the weekend.
There is a lot of traffic that sit on 100 kilometres per hour and as soon as they get to the overtaking lane they go to 110k/ph so as to not get overtaken. And once it's back to a single lane, drivers drop back their speed again. This not only frustrates the traffic behind them but if the traffic behind want to pass and stay within the speed limit, it has to be done without the help of the passing lane.
Obviously the safest place to overtake is at the overtaking lanes. The speed cameras sitting at the end of overtaking lanes need to have a bit of leeway in regards to what speed they start to book you at, because of the drivers speeding up on overtaking lanes.
There is always letters, comments and editorials concerning the mud flats in the Tamar River with everybody passing their comments and suggestions on fixing the siltation of our river.
Since the early settlers arrived they have been dredging, changing the flow to accommodate the river for shipping traffic and the surrounding mud flats drained and filled in such as Invermay. With the forestry and agriculture practices worsening the amount of silt heading out to sea via Launceston the situation can only get worse with more silt deposits building up over the years.
People must realize that this is a natural and ongoing practice and to try to stop it would be like King Canute trying to hold back the waves. We might be able to hide the ugly mud flats by making a lake over the channels.
A number of writers to this page have continued the fallacy that Andrew Thorburn was made to choose between his faith and his position as Essendon chief executive officer.
This is incorrect. If he had simply been a member of his church, there would have been no issue.
The conflict of interest was between his position as chairperson of his church and CEO of Essendon. As an office-bearer of a church that holds particular views about social issues that conflict with the values of the football club, he was asked to choose, not between his faith or church and Essendon, but between the two offices he was holding.
Michael Mansell's correspondence (The Examiner, October 7) stated Aboriginal people should not be forced to take part in a 'white political system' and that 'hardly any' Aboriginal people have voted in various elections.
His claim carried no substantiation and as such can only be considered unreliable anecdotal hearsay. It was also hypocritical coming from a renowned political activist who is on the record as demanding dedicated seats for Aboriginal people in state/federal parliaments, seats that would have to have candidates voted in using 'white political systems'. And although Tasmanian Aboriginal people have had the 'right' to vote in state elections since 1896, Mr Mansell's assertions are a slap in the face to those venerated First Nations' political activists, such as Faith Bandler, Oodgeroo Noonuccal, Dulcie Flower, Doug Nicholls, Pearl Gibbs and George Abdullah, who campaigned long and hard to get First Nations' people equal voting rights in Australia.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.