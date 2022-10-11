The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Letters to the editor | Why should voters elect deputy mayor?

By Letters to the Editor
Updated October 11 2022 - 8:40pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why should voters elect deputy mayor?

Is it illegal or unethical for me to call who I want as mayor, and ask who they would like me to vote for as their deputy?

- Victor Marshall

NO TO VOTE ON DEPUTY

I received my council voting papers today and was surprised to see that part of our voting process is to vote for the deputy mayor. I disagree with having that option and believe the elected mayor should have the choice of their deputy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.