Tasmanian power prices will be cheaper with Marinus Link than without it, the controversial energy project's proponents say as they embark on a "myth busting" campaign.
"In a world with Marinus Link, every household, business and major industry in Tasmania will have lower electricity prices than a world without it," Marinus Link executive manager external affairs Benjamin White said.
"Marinus Link is a two-way electricity interconnector which will provide long-term energy security for our state, serving Tasmania's energy needs and providing a lifeline to the mainland.
"With Marinus Link, we will be able to develop more onshore and offshore wind generation in Tasmania, producing even more clean, low-cost and reliable energy, creating jobs and placing significant downward pressure on electricity prices.
"That's great news for residents and business owners in Tasmania."
Critics have lined up to pot the multi-billion-dollar Tasmania-Victoria electricity cables proposal and related TasNetworks transmission developments, on top of opposition to a big proposed Robbins Island wind farm and a much smaller one proposed for near Stanley.
The Marinus critics have included:
The state government, a strong Marinus supporter, has repeatedly said Tasmania will only pay its fair share.
Shadow Energy Minister Dean Winter on Sunday said: "Tasmanian Labor understands Energy Minister Guy Barnett has rejected yet another (federal) Marinus offer this week and that the total cost of the build has now reached almost $4 billion."
"Guy Barnett has said Tasmania can expect to only receive 6 per cent of the benefits of the project.
"Therefore, Tasmanian Labor's expectation is that Tasmanians would only pay 6 per cent of the costs."
Marinus Link said its team "busted a few myths" about the project through talking to people at the recent Burnie Show and there would be more opportunities for the public to ask questions and learn more.
Mr White said: "At peak construction, Marinus Link, together with TasNetworks' North-West Transmission Developments, will create around 1400 direct and indirect jobs in Tasmania and generate approximately $1.4 billion, particularly in the North-West," Mr White said.
"While Marinus Link received considerable positive feedback at the show, we appreciate that some members of the North-West community have concerns around implications from Marinus Link and other renewable energy projects surrounding issues like power prices, housing affordability, the environment and agriculture."
Marinus Link said people with questions or who wanted to learn more could register for updates at www.marinuslink.com.au or email team@marinuslink.com.au or call 1300 765 275.
