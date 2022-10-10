Police find body in burnt-out car, possible link to New Norfolk shooter

Tasmania Police have located a body in a car in the Buckland-Nugent area, an hour north-east of Hobart.
About 11.45am on Monday police received a report a blue/grey Holden Colorado was travelling on the Arthur Highway at Sorell.
Police acted on the belief this may have been the car owned by Robert Greig, who is wanted by police in relation to the shootings at Glenfern and New Norfolk two weeks ago.
Police resources including a rescue helicopter were deployed to the area to search for the car.
Members in the helicopter rescue service spotted the vehicle in the Nugent area and continued to observe it.
The car went off-road into bushland in the Nugent-Buckland area, where it caught fire.
Police on the ground attended a short time later and a dead body was located inside the car.
Police said in a statement a formal identification of the deceased person would be conducted in the coming days.
At this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious, however police will investigate the circumstances.
This will include a post mortem and formal identification.
Police have notified the family of the incident and will keep them informed of any developments.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
