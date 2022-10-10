The Examiner
Police find body in burnt-out car, possible link to New Norfolk shooter Robert Greig

Rachael Houlihan
By Rachael Houlihan
Updated October 10 2022 - 8:32am, first published 6:55am
Police find body in burnt-out car, possible link to New Norfolk shooter

Tasmania Police have located a body in a car in the Buckland-Nugent area, an hour north-east of Hobart.

