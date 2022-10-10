The Examiner
The Medcraft murder trial heard that accused man Lucas Ford who made a death threat via mobile phone

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated October 11 2022 - 1:50am, first published October 10 2022 - 6:03am
Witness tells Supreme Court of alleged death threat

A woman has told a Supreme Court jury she heard a man accused of murdering Bobby Medcraft saying on a mobile phone "I'm going to f----g kill you".

