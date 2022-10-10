Witness tells Supreme Court of alleged death threat

A woman has told a Supreme Court jury she heard a man accused of murdering Bobby Medcraft saying on a mobile phone "I'm going to f----g kill you".
Witness Alysha Thompson gave evidence in the trial of five people charged with the murder of Mr Medcraft in Burnie on Monday afternoon.
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24 have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Medcraft about 3.50am on March 29, 2020.
The prosecution alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was struck with a sword to the back of the leg and that all are criminally responsible.
It is alleged all five formed a common purpose to attack Mr Medcraft as revenge for threats and abuse earlier in the night. Defence lawyers argued the defendants acted in self defence.
Ms Thompson said she was at home in Three Mile Line Road about 11pm when she heard a commotion.
She told the court she looked outside and saw a man she knew as Lucas Ford yelling into his mobile phone.
"What was he saying?," crown prosecutor Elizabeth Avery asked.
"He was saying 'where are you, I'm going to f----ing kill you, you dog'," she said.
Ms Thompson said he was "very loud, very aggressive and very angry".
She said she did not know who he was talking to.
She said when a neighbour went outside a man she knew as Michael Hanlon took him inside.
Another neighbour David Bos said he heard a lot of expletives and the phrase "you added him, you added him".
He said the man appeared agitated.
Last week the jury heard a message sent by mistake led to two groups exchanging threats and abuse which culminated in a fight.
On Monday morning the jury saw police body worn camera footage of Bobby Medcraft lying on his back with arms outstretched when they arrived in Ritchie avenue about 3.50am.
The footage by Sergeant Alex Bonde showed police asking questions of a number of persons trying to establish what happened.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
