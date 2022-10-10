City of Launceston mayoral candidates have been put under the pump by residents at a public forum.
The city's Chamber of Commerce hosted the event on Monday night and the five candidates - Danny Gibson, Alan Harris, George Razay, Bob Salt and Tim Walker - were quizzed on issues including development, community consultation, gender diversity in local government and tourism.
The five male candidates struggled to answer questions about a lack of women running for council.Angela Offord, who has lived in Tasmania for 22 years, said she attended to understand more about the people running for the mayoral position.
"I have an interest in the democratic process, in all levels of government and I'm very interested in how people running are now campaigning and getting their message across," she said.
Ms Offord said it was important for people to make an informed vote.
"It's the first time I've been able to understand what each candidate stands for, their ideas and what they value as principles," she said.
Ms Offord said there wasn't any controversial questions but acknowledged the forum helped inform her vote and she was now certain who she was voting for.
Chamber executive Will Cassidy said the forum went smoothly.
"It was so pleasing to see five people with a passion for Launceston open up, to give honest and frank answers to questions that they weren't prepared for," he said.
Mr Cassidy said the audience "made their point clear when it really mattered".
Small business owner Caitlin Horder attended and said she wanted to learn more about the candidates and also local government.
"It went great, there were really good questions," she said.
Ms Horder said she wanted to hear about candidate's positions on issues and it was a "really good opportunity to have them answer some more difficult questions, and sort of see where their values are".
She said she was now confident on who her vote was going to.
Local government election voting is compulsory and residents should have received their postal ballots last week.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
