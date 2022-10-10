That is a courageous path for any minister to go down. They are now obvious targets for all future blame unless there is a miraculous turnaround in a wide range of projects. An obvious rod the ministers have just made for their own backs, given the emphasis Mr Marles has put on the fact 28 different projects were running a cumulative 97 years over time, or an average of three-and-a-half years each, is the chronically troubled Project AIR 9000, the Taipan helicopter. This is almost eight years behind schedule on its own.

