A North-West craft beer entrepreneur has snapped up one of the Coast's most popular watering holes.
Penguin Beer Co. owner Scott Seymour has bought Buttons Brew Pub on the Ulverstone wharf from Josh Roberts.
Mr Roberts will continue to run the brewing side of the company under the Buttons name, while Mr Seymour is planning to take over the hospitality side of the business and rename the pub Island State Brewing: The Pier.
Mr Roberts said with many craft beer establishments opening on the Coast, the region was in good hands.
"We started that side of it with the goal to give Ulverstone and the North-West a friendly, casual, relaxed place to come and sample our beers.
"We're very comfortable to say that we've achieved that goal.
"Now it's time to focus back on the brewing."
Mr Roberts said that Penguin Beer Co. stumbled into buying the business by accident.
"We went to put the business on the market, and the guy who was the real estate agent was actually one of the investors in Penguin Beer Co."
"He said that they were showing some interest, and that's how it happened."
Mr Roberts will now focus on brewing the Buttons range of beers.
"We've got our site in Short Street at Ulverstone, where we started.
"That's going through a little bit of an expansion, and we are focusing more on the packaged product and wholesale markets - making sure that we can constantly deliver a quality beer to the bottle shops and bars."
Mr Seymour, who owns Island state Brewing in Devonport and Penguin Beer Co., was keen to take over Buttons Brew Pub.
"We've always loved that venue.
"We really want it to be a really family-friendly place where everyone can come and feel comfortable.
"The look and feel of it will be our take on modern European beerhall."
Mr Seymour said he had not planned to buy other venues when he started Penguin Beer Co.
"I'd like to say there is some master grand plan behind it, but it's certainly not.
"It's just us taking the opportunities when we see them.
"We're very excited to get started and bring our brand of hospitality."
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.