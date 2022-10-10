A Coastal mayoral candidate is worried about voter confusion in the current local government elections.
Central Coast councillor and mayoral hopeful Cheryl Fuller said several people had told her they had voted one for someone on the mayor ballot but not numbered them on the councillor sheet.
In Tasmanian local government elections, the elected mayor and deputy mayor also need to be successfully selected as a councillor.
Cr Fuller said it was an issue of concern.
"It's got nothing to do with my candidacy," she said.
"It doesn't matter who you're voting for or which municipality you're in."
She also said it was an issue that affected all eligible voters.
"I had three conversations in short succession with people who have always voted in council elections," she said.
"They all pretty much said 'oh, but there are nine councillors for Central Coast. I thought I just needed to pick a mayor, deputy mayor and then five other people'.
"I said 'oh dear, oh dear'."
Tasmanian Electoral Commissioner Andrew Hawkey said it provided clear instructions around the matter in the voting packs sent to households around the state.
"The booklet does include the words that the mayor and deputy mayor must also be elected as councillors," he said.
"The process, and the instructions, are no different to what we've had in previous years."
Electoral analyst Kevin Bonham acknowledged it could be an issue.
"There have been some cases where candidates have been elected as a deputy mayor and not elected as a councillor," he said.
"It's fairly rare, but it does happen.
"There's never been a case where someone has been elected mayor but not elected as a councillor."
"It seems that in some cases, the candidates who run for mayor get more primary votes just because they are running for mayor," he said.
"When people started noticing that, a lot more of them started doing it.
"It's got to the point where it doesn't work so well anymore."
He also said that it would be very hard to see whether voters were aware of the rules.
"There's no way to check because they chop up all the ballot papers and separate them before counting them."
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
