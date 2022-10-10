The Examiner
Ellie La Monte named Launceston United's best and fairest

October 10 2022 - 11:30pm
Ellie La Monte has been acknowledged for a superb season with Launceston United. Picture by Paul Scambler

Ellie La Monte capped a superb maiden season with Launceston United by claiming the club's WSL best and fairest award.

