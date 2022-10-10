Ellie La Monte capped a superb maiden season with Launceston United by claiming the club's WSL best and fairest award.
United won the statewide league and cup double with the former Perth Glory striker scoring 18 goals in as many appearances, including the sealer in the cup final.
United celebrated the record-breaking season with a presentation dinner at Country Club Tasmania attended by more than 100 people including many life members and club sponsors.
The tragic death of Northern Rangers player Caleb Bowman on Saturday has brought out the best in Launceston's soccer clubs.
Launceston City, United, Riverside and the 20-year-old's original club North Launceston Eagles all offered condolences in response to Rangers posting the news on Facebook.
Bowman was part of Rangers' under-18 team that won the title in 2020 and played in Northern Championship 1 this season.
Football Tasmania also expressed "heartfelt condolences" on behalf of the entire Tasmanian football community.
"We are stronger together," was the apt final line of the Rangers post.
FT has also paid tribute to former president Sean Collins, who died last week aged 67.
President from 2008 to 2017, Collins was also a distinguished player, coach and referee during his long involvement with Tasmanian football since the 1970s.
FT president Bob Gordon said: "He was a great contributor to football in Tasmania over a long period, gave freely of his time and expertise and was a mentor to many younger referees."
