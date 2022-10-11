More than 278,000 people have landed or departed from Lanceston's airport during the first three months of the new financial year.
The new data represents 90 per cent of pre-COVID-19 traffic for the same quarter in 2019 and a 2000 per cent increase on 2020.
Launceston Airport chair Hugh McKenzie said the results showed the airport was bouncing back from the pandemic and had a strong future.
"Launceston's tourism profile is growing both within Australia and overseas, and these passenger figures show that people know what a great tourism product we have here in Tassie," he said.
"As the northern gateway to Tasmania, Launceston Airport is continuing to work with airlines to deliver new and more frequent scheduled services to drive visitation to our region and connect Tasmanians to the mainland."
The COVID-19 pandemic was a tumultuous time for many business owners, especially those who relied on tourists.
Holm Oak winery owner Bec Duffy said running the business through the pandemic was full of ups and downs.
"Just working out what we had to do, and how to go about it was really challenging," she told The Examiner.
"There were really busy times and very quiet ones too, so it became quite exhausting.
"We're very lucky that not only do we have the tourism side of our business, but also an e-commerce wholesale side which helps us manage sales through different channels.
"Having that diversity through sales channels really helped us during COVID-19."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
