Launceston airport reporting high traveller numbers

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:09am, first published 4:00am
Launceston airport. Picture by Phillip Biggs

More than 278,000 people have landed or departed from Lanceston's airport during the first three months of the new financial year.

