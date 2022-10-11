Legal action has been launched over an illegal bridge across the North Esk river constructed by developer and City of Launceston council candidate Joe Pintarich.
Mr Pintarich erected the 80-metre bridge across the river in April without approval, prompting a joint investigation by the City of Launceston Council and Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service.
The council and parks service want the bridge removed.
"The Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service and the City of Launceston have been working to bring this matter to its conclusion as a matter of priority," a statement from the department said.
"The relevant notices were served by the City of Launceston with respect to the illegal bridgeworks on Crown Land which was undertaken without the necessary planning or building approvals.
"The Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service will not be commenting further on this matter as it is now subject to legal action."
Mr Pintarich is standing under the name Joe Pentridge in the City of Launceston council election.
His election posters say 'Frustrated with your council? Send them a message, send them Joe.'
The Tasmanian Electoral Commission says a candidate is able to stand under the name they are known by in the community.
Mr Pintarich said he had not recieved any information from the council or department about the bridge.
"We've received nothing," he said.
"I have not received any paperwork... they have not sent it to my post office box, they have not sent it to Glebe farm."
City of Launceston chief executive officer Michael Stretton said it was aware of and supported "the statement released by the Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service regarding the illegal bridgeworks".
"Both myself and general manager infrastructure and assets Shane Eberhardt met with the property owner some time ago on-site to outline the necessary planning and building approvals that would be required for the bridge to be considered," he said.
Mr Pintarich said the cattle crossing bridge was built in case he needed to move 200 cattle during a flood.
"In 2016 the water came in less than an hour," he said.
The bridge links land owned by his company Pentridge Pty Ltd on the western side of the river with land owned by another of his companies Holly Pty Ltd on the eastern side.
He said the new structure replaced a heritage bridge that was on the site in the 1970s.
Mr Pintarich said after recent floods in New South Wales and Queensland people were more aware of flood plains.
Right to Information documents obtained by The Examiner revealed the footings of the bridge were on crown public reserve on the western side and proposed crown public reserve on the eastern side.
Consent from PWS and development approval from the City of Launceston council for the bridge were never sought by Mr Pintarich.
In its response to The Examiner's RTI request the Department of Environment found 110 relevant pages of which 33 pages were exempted in full, 30 pages exempted in part and 47 pages released in full.
"The information you have requested relates to a current investigation into possible breaches under the Crown Lands Act 1976, National Parks and Reserves Management Act 2002 and the Land Use Planning and Approval act 1993," the RTI officer said.
"The exempt information consists of an audio recording of an interview undertaken as part of the investigation, a map of the area surveyed as part of the investigation , email exchanges between NRE Tas officers and City of Launceston officers which details specifics of the investigation, email exchanges between NRE Tas officers and Joe Pintarich, an engineer's report, independent planning advice and a video of the bridge being installed."
The RTI correspondence revealed a stop work notice was sent to Mr Pintarich on April 29 soon after the bridge was erected. Mr Pintarich agreed to abide by the notice.
In one email a department officer expressed concern about wire stays attached to the bridge which were several metres above the water and recommended that Marine and Safety Tasmania post a warning notice on its website to water users as a potential hazard to navigation.
"Just don't want anybody getting garrotted," an officer wrote.
Mr Pintarich told The Examiner in June the bridge was higher than both the Charles and Tamar street bridges.
The RTI information revealed Mr Pintarich had some correspondence with authorities in the months before the erection of the bridge.
Mr Stretton and Mr Eberhardt met Mr Pintarich about the "50 Wildor Crescent Bridge matter" on November 21, 2021.
On May 12 council's manager infrastructure and engineering Kathryn Pugh wrote: "The intent of the bridge engineering inspection is to work out whether or not we would provide retrospective approval for the structure."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.