A group of Launceston mums will hit the footpath on Sunday to support those who have experienced miscarriages and infant death.
Founder of support group Cubs Club Playgroup Codie Baylis has been organising and hosting the 'choosing hope' walks for the past five years.
"I began this event experiencing grief myself through three losses and this began my journey of support through Bears of Hope which gave me so much motivation to support others going through the same thing," she said.
Bears of Hope provide support and counselling to parents and families who have experienced the loss of a baby during pregnancy, birth and infancy.
Ms Baylis said miscarriages and infant loss were more common than many people think.
"The idea of making it past 12 weeks and being OK is quite a large misconception, because a lot of babies sadly pass away," she said.
According to TasIVF, miscarriage occurs in one-in-four pregnancies.
"It's nice to have support and be able to talk through your experiences with people and be validated in a way," Ms Baylis said.
"To be able to honour your baby as well and talk about their life, even if it was short; it's really validating to be able to talk about that.
"When someone experiences a miscarriage the hospital usually gives out a package from Bear of Hope with a bear you take home instead of walking out empty handed.
"We have a support group on Facebook and every year around September 15 we commemorate the international day of pregnancy loss and infant death."
Food trucks and a barbeque will be available on the day.
"We want to invite the community to be a part of this event and just show support to so many that deserve it."
Sports operations manager at the University of Tasmania Anthony Jusup said it became involved by coincidence.
"We were looking at using the space ourselves and it just so happened that Bear of Hope were using similar facilities on the day, so we teamed up and thought it would be great to be in partnership with this event," he said.
"Hopefully heaps of families can come out. We've got lots of activities on ourselves that we want to share with the community.
"It'd be great to see some of the community come and support the charity."
The walk begins at 2.30pm at the Riverbend grass area, with a barbecue available before at 1.30pm.
For more information on Bears of Hope's support services, visit https://www.bearsofhope.org.au/
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.