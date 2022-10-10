The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Breast cancer survivors raise awareness at Launceston Conference Centre

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
October 10 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A cancer diagnosis is life changing, but finding a space to chat about it with friends can make all the difference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.