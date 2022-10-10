A cancer diagnosis is life changing, but finding a space to chat about it with friends can make all the difference.
As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, women from all walks of life gathered for a pink morning tea at the Launceston Conference Centre.
Breast cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in the country, and is the one of the most common cancer-related causes of death in Tasmania.
For Breast Cancer Network Australia volunteer and organiser Mandy Forteath, the support group is a way for people to find connection and strength.
Ms Forteath said when she was first diagnosed 18 years ago she felt there was little support available.
She has since dedicated her time to providing a space for survivors to share their stories.
Her dedication to providing support for breast cancer survivors in 2018 earned her an Order of the Medal of Australia.
"They all feel a need to talk to someone who's heard those words: 'I'm sorry that you've got breast cancer'," she said.
"Nobody knows what it's like to have any illness until you've had it yourself."
The difficulty accessing cancer treatment in rural areas continues to disproportionately affect Tasmanians, guest speaker and oncology social worker Dr Carrie Lethborg said.
Dr Lethborg said rural women faced higher levels of stress, higher costs, and greater risk of social isolation when they received a cancer diagnosis away from major cancer centres.
While treatment for breast cancer had improved, Dr Lethborg said support networks were vital to a patient's recovery on a psychological and social level.
"We now have more people living with breast cancer, advanced breast cancer, but just because they might be doing better medically doesn't mean that there aren't still lots of stresses around that," Dr Lethborg said.
"It's important for us to support each other through the everyday of living with this disease."
For breast cancer survivor Donna Reid, the morning tea provides a space to connect.
"We're all different ages here, we all have different types of cancer, we're all from different backgrounds," Ms Reid said.
"The message I would say is: as soon as you start to develop breasts, start checking."
The Launceston Town Hall would be lit up pink on October 28 to 30 as part of Breast Cancer Network Australia's awareness campaign.
