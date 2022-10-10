A Launceston mayoral forum covered only a few core city issues on Monday evening, however the five candidates still drew applause and scrutiny from the audience.
Chamber of Commerce executive officer Will Cassidy opened the forum by welcoming the candidates and asking the audience to be civil.
"Local government elections are an opportunity for new thinking, new directions and in this case, new leadership," he said.
The questions asked by MC Matt Watson covered issues such as community consultation, developing Launceston's tourism, development, diversity in council leadership and changing the date of Australia Day.
The five mayoral candidates - Danny Gibson, Alan Harris, George Razay, Bob Salt and Tim Walker - all agreed the city council needed stronger community consultation.
Mr Salt acknowledged "one of the big things people want to see is councillors who will be there on-site."
Mr Razay said listening was about communication and the council needed to "communicate about the decisions they make".
Current councillor Gibson said communication "could be better", especially around infrastructure.
Fellow current councillor Harris said he was a "great believer of community committees" and more should be done within the roles of those committees.
Cr Walker said he "firmly believed you have to listen to the community to lead".
"The way people are represented are changing," he said.
A question about development centered around the newly-approved Gorge Hotel and the approval process.
Crs Gibson and Harris said they supported the approval as the hotel had adhered to the planning scheme.
"[That decision] will continue to be something [residents opposed to the hotel] don't agree with ... the reality is that the scheme allows compliance or a pathway to compliance," Cr Gibson said. "That is the scheme that we in Tasmania allow for development."
Cr Walker said he was the only councillor to vote against the hotel, as he believed it was too high in the planning scheme. He said council had interpreted the scheme to fit the plan.
Mr Salt said while he personally would have liked to see the hotel at a lower level, if it fit with the scheme, he would have supported it.
Mr Razay said he thought the Gorge Hotel should be "respected" as an icon, and council should listen to the whole community not just a select few.
The candidates briefly touched on the lack of women running for council but struggled to answer.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
