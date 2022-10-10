The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council Elections

City of Launceston mayor candidates tackle development at forum

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated October 10 2022 - 10:18pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The five City of Launceston mayoral candidates at the Chamber of Commerce forum. Picture by Alison Foletta

A Launceston mayoral forum covered only a few core city issues on Monday evening, however the five candidates still drew applause and scrutiny from the audience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.