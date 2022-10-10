The Woolworths supermarket on Wellington Street is looking to revamp its underground car park with plans to include a 'Direct to Boot' offering, a development application to City of Launceston reveals.
The new carpark will reduce the number of parks from 161 to 156 but would include a new basement bike storage area.
The Woolworths car park at 36-40 Wellington Street provides free basement and open area parking for its shoppers.
The Direct to Boot feature means customers can select and pay for their groceries online and then go to the Woolworths to pick up their shopping without leaving their car.
These Direct to Boot carparks will be just outside the York Street entrance and there are six dedicated car parks proposed.
The development plans included in the application also show a new lift from the basement to the ground floor would be installed.
The plans include some demolition of existing walls, canopy roofing, kerb and shopping trolley rails for the new lift entrance and Direct to Boot parking.
New signage will also be installed if the development application is passed.
Alison Foletta
