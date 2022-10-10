The Examiner
Wellington Street Woolworths want to introduce app-based grocery shopping

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:19am, first published 4:00am
Plans for Direct to Boot coming to Wellington Street Woolworths. Picture supplied

The Woolworths supermarket on Wellington Street is looking to revamp its underground car park with plans to include a 'Direct to Boot' offering, a development application to City of Launceston reveals.

