It is an essential requirement for any politician to know their audience.
So it was when Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff wrote a comment piece to appear in both The Examiner and The Advocate on Wednesday.
He chose to write about the age-old chestnut of a Tasmanian AFL team.
The article talked up future investment, economy strengthening, job creation and pathway provision so expertly it could have been written by a spin doctor.
Somewhat vague about costs, it opted against detailing the $375 million that Tasmanian taxpayers are expected to pay to build the state's third AFL stadium in Hobart along with $12 million per year for 12 years plus $60 million for a high-performance centre, choosing instead to spruik upgrades to Penguin's Dial Park and Launceston's UTAS Stadium.
In fact, rather strangely, the state capital was barely even mentioned.
Know your audience.
On the prickly subject of who would pay the remaining $375 to finance the Macquarie Point stadium that AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has said is essential for Tasmania to get the competition's 19th licence, Rockliff was rather unforthcoming.
However, he did predict that the state's "significant" investment would "trigger a massive increase in the AFL's ... financial and resource commitment to AFL in Tasmania".
And he stated that future AFL games would be shared between Launceston and Hobart.
It may prove advantageous to retain a hard copy of these two promises because history suggests otherwise.
The AFL doesn't exactly have a gleaming track record when it comes to financial commitment to Tasmania.
On April 24, 2009, assorted funding partners gathered at what was then called Aurora Stadium to announce contributions towards the planned $7 million Northern Stand.
The Federal Labor government, represented by then Infrastructure Minister Anthony Albanese (whatever happened to him?) pledged $4 million, Bass MHR Jodie Campbell chipped in $2 million from the state government and $500,000 came from Launceston Council, duly delivered by Mayor Albert Van Zetten.
All present on that rainy day expected the AFL to fill the remaining $500,000 shortfall.
However, the league's then chief operating officer - a tall, suave chap named Gillon McLachlan - declined to specify its contribution. This, it later emerged, was because it was hoping to get away with only offering $200,000.
So "furious" was he by the AFL's "delays, frustration, pettiness" and "blindness" towards Tasmania that Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett promptly announced the club would provide $300,000, thereby allowing the league to get away with its $200,000 contribution - finally confirmed seven months later.
It brought the AFL's total contribution towards the $30 million Launceston venue to $800,000 despite, just a month earlier, having confirmed it would contribute $10 million towards the redevelopment of Gold Coast's Carrara stadium.
Just last month, another Bass Labor MHR, Michelle O'Byrne, reminisced on Facebook how the AFL said in 2013 that Launceston would get more games by upgrading its floodlights, which it duly did thanks to $1 million from the state government.
Furthermore, if the AFL gets its way and a shiny new stadium is built in central Hobart, what's the real likelihood of matches still being played in Launceston?
Rockliff's comment piece mooted the prospect of completing the AFL "as a truly national competition, once and for all".
He referred to the widespread appeal of the JackJumpers since joining the NBL.
Tasmanian tourism advocate Luke Martin backed this up a fortnight ago when he Tweeted that a sports store in Launceston reported selling more JackJumpers merchandise than AFL in the week of the grand final.
As Tasmanians await the verdict of the AFL presidents, the clock is ticking and Rockliff appears to be the one holding the dynamite.
His predecessor Peter Gutwein publicly played hardball with the AFL, making it abundantly clear that if Tasmania was not admitted to the competition, there would be no further lucrative deals for Hawthorn or North Melbourne.
Rockliff either has to play just as hard or continue trying to sell the idea of a $375 million investment to Tasmanian taxpayers who have already shelled out for two AFL stadiums with minimal assistance from the AFL themselves.
Clearly, the Premier knows his audience. A comment article in The Mercury probably wouldn't have gone to such pains to talk up Dial Park or UTAS Stadium.
But if he commits Tasmanians to funding something which the AFL should really be paying for, that audience may choose not to know him for much longer.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
