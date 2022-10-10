The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

City of Launceston mayor said $100,000 show debt repaid in 2020

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated October 10 2022 - 10:19pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 Royal Launceston Show in Carrick. Picture by Rod Thompson

The 2022 Royal Launceston Show is done and dusted, but people have been questioning why the event was run in Carrick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.