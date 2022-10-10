The 2022 Royal Launceston Show is done and dusted, but people have been questioning why the event was run in Carrick.
In 2021 it was announced the show would be run at the Agfest site at Quercus Park.
The show did not run from 2019-2021, firstly due to low visitor numbers and then the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was previously run at Inveresk, where the Royal Launceston Show held a lease which it sold to the University of Tasmania in 2020.
In 2017, an independent auditor's report found the Royal Launceston Show Society owed the City of Launceston council more than $100,000.
City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said the large debt had been paid back to council.
"All funds owed to the City of Launceston by the Launceston Show Society were paid back when they sold their lease at Inveresk to the University in 2020," he said.
Cr van Zetten said the different location for the show in 2022 was not up to the council.
"The council has always said it is willing to work with the society however, the location of the show is a matter for the society," he said.
In 2018, City of Launceston refused a financial request from the Royal National Agricultural and Pastoral Society to help host the Launceston Show.
At the time, City of Launceston executive officer Michael Stretton said the decision was based solely on information supplied in a report from an independent auditor.
"We're aware of views being expressed by a few people on social media that the council has engineered the steady decline of the Royal Launceston Show, and is responsible for dwindling crowd numbers, changing public tastes and RNAPS' financial situation. These views are simply untrue," he said.
The Quercus Park grounds for the 2022 show are in the Meander Valley Council area.
Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnston said Quercus Park was zoned specifically for recreation.
"Meander Valley Council is not required to make a decision to allow the use of the site by the Launceston Show," he said.
"The event has received all other approvals required in accordance with the Public Health Act and other regulations relating to specific event activities and temporary structures. Meander Valley hosts some of the largest events in the north and we welcome the opportunities and the experiences these events bring to our municipality."
Meander Valley council did not incur any costs relating to the holding of the event.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
