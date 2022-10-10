The Examiner
Turk Warrior to kick-start Newmarket bid at Longford trials

By Greg Mansfield
October 10 2022 - 7:00am
Turk Warrior will trial at Longford on Tuesday morning as he heads towards next month's Newmarket Handicap. Pictures by Peter Staples
Nominal Newmarket Handicap favourite First Accused is an acceptor for Mowbray on Wednesday night.
Craig Newitt has picked up the Caulfield Cup ride on Chris Waller-trained No Compromise.

Former star juvenile Turk Warrior will take the first serious step on a trail aimed towards the Newmarket Handicap when he trials at Longford on Tuesday morning.

