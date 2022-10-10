Former star juvenile Turk Warrior will take the first serious step on a trail aimed towards the Newmarket Handicap when he trials at Longford on Tuesday morning.
The winner of nine of his 13 starts hasn't raced since early May but he's been back in work for 11 weeks and has pleased trainer Glenn Stevenson.
"We've had the monitors on him to keep track of his heart rate and his fitness and recovery have been good," Stevenson said.
"He'll only have a quiet trial at Longford - it would be nice just to see him travel.
"He's got to learn to do that now he's up in grade and taking on good horses ... he can't be a one-trick pony."
The trial should give connections a good guide as to how Turk Warrior is going as his rivals will include another serious Newmarket Handicap contender in Julius and four-time Sydney city winner Dunbrody Power who is now with Imogen Miller.
Stevenson plans to trial Turk Warrior again at Mowbray on Friday October 28 ahead of a likely return to racing 16 days later.
"We'll probably go the Goodwood Handicap (at Elwick on November 13) into the Newmarket (at Mowbray on November 30)," the trainer said.
Stevenson won the Newmarket three times with his top sprinter I'm Wesley who just missed a fourth win last year when runner-up to Deroche.
The trainer is also looking forward to trialling promising four-year-old mare Title Shot at Longford.
"She's come back looking a milllion dollars," he said.
Title Shot made her debut for Stevenson in April when she won a Mowbray maiden by almost six lengths landing a $3.90 to $1.75 plunge.
She scored again in class 1 company nine days later before being spelled.
Meanwhile, Stevenson's stable apprentice Codi Jordan will travel to South Australia after Saturday's meeting at Elwick.
But she's only going for a week to have a look around and will fly back for the following meeting at Mowbray on Friday week.
"She's not making a permanent move at this stage ... she's still looking at her options," Stevenson said.
Nominal Newmarket Handicap favourite First Accused is scheduled to make his return to racing in the Open Handicap at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
He is one of only six horses in the 1100m sprint after another potential star attraction, Bello Beau, didn't accept.
Scott Brunton has booked Victorian jockey Jarrod Lorensini to ride First Accused who hasn't raced since a photo-finish second to D'aguilar at Caulfield in May.
The now five-year-old had won his three previous starts in Tasmania including a five-length demolition of a small field in the Magic Millions 3&4YO Classic.
Tasmanian jockey Craig Newitt will have his 11th ride in the Caulfield Cup on Saturday.
He has been booked for the Chris Waller-trained No Compromise, a $26 chance in the latest TAB fixed-odds market.
Waller was forced to find a new rider for the six-year-old when Tommy Berry, who partnered him to a last-start win in the Metropolitan at Randwick, chose Numerian as his Caulfield Cup mount.
No Compromise is a noted wet-tracker and, with plenty of rain forecast for Melbourne later this week, a heavy track is being predicted for Saturday.
"The wetter the better for my horse - he'll love it," Newitt told the Racenet web site.
Newitt was suspended for careless riding at Cranbourne last Friday night but the penalty expires on Caulfield Cup eve.
The 37-year-old jockey had his first Caulfield Cup ride in 2002. He finished second-last behind Northerly on $51 outsider Tully Thunder.
His best result was a third on the Gai Waterhouse-trained Tullamore in 2011. The $21 chance chased home Southern Speed and the following year's Melbourne Cup winner Green Moon.
Newitt's most recent rides have been on Mirage Dancer (17th to Verry Elleegant in 2020) and She's Ideel (7th to Incentivise last year).
Caulfield Cup favourite Smokin Romans was $101 prior to winning his past two starts in the Naturalism Stakes and Turnbull Stakes.
The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained six-year-old will carry only 51.5kg and Maher has announced that Jamie Kah will have the ride.
Courtesy of his Turnbull Stakes win, Smokin Romans is exempt from any ballot that may be necessary to decide the final field.
Outsider Crystal Pegasus is also exempt from the ballot after winning the Mornington Cup in March.
The Coongy Cup is the only other race that offers ballot-free entry and the final Caulfield Cup field won't be declared until after that race is run at 2.05 pm on Wednesday.
4.50 Smokin Romans; 7.00 Benaud; 9.00 Inspirational Girl; 10.00 Gold Trip, Nonconformist; 13.00 Duais; 15.00 Alegron, Maximal, Numerian; 18.00 Knights Order, Vow And Declare; 26.00 Durston, Great House, No Compromise; 34.00 Emissary, Sheraz; 51.00 Crystal Pegasus; 61.00-plus others.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.