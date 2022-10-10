A man allegedly murdered with a sword was seen by police lying on his back with his arms outstretched, a Launceston Supreme Court jury was told on Monday.
The jury in the trial of the alleged murder of Burnie's Bobby Medcraft was shown the body worn camera of Sergeant Alex Bonde, which began at 3.50am on March 29, 2020.
The jury heard police officers told bystanders to keep talking to Mr Medcraft, and saw that an ambulance arrived on the scene at 4.09am. The 23-year-old father died in hospital later that morning.
Police officers told bystanders to keep talking to Mr Medcraft. Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24 have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Medcraft at Downlands in the early hours of March 29, 2020.
The prosecution alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was struck with a sword to the back of the leg and that all are criminally responsible.
The Crown alleges all five formed a common purpose to attack Mr Medcraft as revenge for threats and abuse earlier in the night.
The jury heard a message sent by mistake led to two groups exchanging threats and abuse and culminated in a fight.
The footage showed police asking questions of a number of people trying to establish what happened.
In the footage a cut could seen on Mr Medcraft's leg and an ambulance was called at 3.57 am.
Witnesses could be heard saying, "Bobby, Bob, Bobby Bob" as he lay unconscious.
"Keep taking to him mate," an officer said and a tourniquet was applied at 3.58 am.
Earlier on Monday the jury saw footage of two confrontations in Thorne and Cunningham streets in Burnie.
Mr Medcraft's partner Kalinda Morrison walked away with her hands on her head after it was observed Mr Medcraft was not breathing.
"Keep talking to him Kalinda," an officer said.
The jury heard during one of the earlier confrontations Mr Medcraft said to police "I do not care about a lifetime in jail for my son".
The footage showed a red Barina with a smashed back windscreen and a silver Suzuki crashed into its side.
