The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Graphic Content
Court

Police body camera footage reveals moments before victim's death

By Nick Clark
Updated October 10 2022 - 6:37am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sergeant Alex Bond leaving the Supreme Court in Launceston after giving evidence. Picture by Nick Clark

A man allegedly murdered with a sword was seen by police lying on his back with his arms outstretched, a Launceston Supreme Court jury was told on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.