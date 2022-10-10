The Examiner
Cameron Wurf "rapt" with Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii

Updated October 10 2022 - 1:05am, first published 12:32am
Cameron Wurf heading into transition at the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii. Picture by Korupt Vision

Cameron Wurf declared himself "rapt" with his 11th place finish at the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

