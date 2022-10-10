Cameron Wurf declared himself "rapt" with his 11th place finish at the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.
Hobart's former Olympic rower and INEOS Grenadiers pro cyclist completed the 3.8km swim, 180km bike, and 42.2km run in 8:00:51 as Norwegian Gustav Iden set a new world champs best time of 7:40:24.
"Well I performed to my number, I think it's the first time I've done that," Wurf said.
"It's the best run I've had, but unfortunately the other guys all did their best swim, bike and run but I'm rapt. It's the best I could do, the big thing is it's a championship and you have to give it everything you've got.
"I always say you learn the most on the days where it's most difficult, and today was definitely a difficult one. I just tried to not throw my toys out of the pram and get the best result I could with the preparation I'd done and what I came here with, and that's what I think I did.
"Yeah, I need to go away and work harder (but) it's just great to be back, great to be back in the routine and great to be back here. I'm a routine man so hopefully now, year on year, we can get back to some normality and I can fight my way back towards the top."
On a day when best times tumbled, 39-year-old Wurf said the standard of competition has rocketed in the three years since the Ironman World Championship was last held on the American island.
"Obviously, the level has gone up so much, you used to have a handful of really good guys and you'd get away with an average day and still go ok but now you have a great day and you're five, six, seven spots down the list," he said.
"It's how you want it, it's the one race in the year where the best all turn up at their best, we all know we have to be at our best here and you are where you finish, and that's where you are for the next 12 months until you get the chance to come back and have another crack at it. It's exciting now to turn the page on this one.
"Congratulations to all the guys that finished ahead of me, just class all around, some stellar performances, and Max Neumann fourth, the Aussie was great. "
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.