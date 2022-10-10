Time for action on Tamar's main attraction

I'm afraid Mr Collier (Letters, The Examiner, October 9) needs a trip to Specsavers or at least to the tailrace of the Trevallyn power station. His proposal may make the upper reaches of the Gorge more appealing but more water coming via the Gorge will not solve the silt problem. It does not at the tailrace site. As a former regular user I can tell you its influence runs out 200 metres after it leaves its man made confines and it has caused the river to silt badly at the rowing sheds. All that will happen is more fools will drown playing in the water at the Basin.

