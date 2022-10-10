Time for action on Tamar's main attraction

The saying is 'if we go on doing the things we've been doing, we'll go on getting the results we've been getting'.
It's become apparent that, no matter how much we plead for action on the Kanamaluka/Tamar, our existing elected officials have 'closed ears and closed hearts'.
Thus, we're hoping to get some pro-Tamar members 'inside the tent' to argue our case. I'm very disappointed in how little is being done by others outside the Tamar Action Group (TAG) to fix the Tamar River, which is, in my opinion, the main attraction of the Tamar Valley.
Launceston takes out 2022 top Aussie Town of the Year Award. Launceston was named a winner in the Tourism Industry Council Tasmania's 2022 Top Tourism Town Awards. Launceston, Sheffield and Strahan will now go on to represent Tasmania in the Australian Top Tourism Town 2022 Awards.
Launceston, awarded City of Gastronomy late last year by UNESCO. Should these awards take into account the dreadful state of the Tamar River then I doubt we would have won any awards.
I moved from Sydney to live in Legana in 2019 and have previously lived in many regions of the UK and also in the USA. I can honestly state that Tasmania, and in particular the Tamar Valley, is the finest place I have called home and I regularly boast about how fantastic our lifestyle in TAS is.
If the local and state politicians won't/can't do something about our beautiful Tamar River then perhaps funding/assistance can be discussed with those well-funded companies looking at investing in green hydrogen and other technologies at Bell Bay and elsewhere, and who do/should have an interest?
Tony McGladrigan, Legana
An active anti-abortionist nurse excludes herself as unsuitable to work in an abortion clinic surgery team.
A flat earther excludes themself from the role of geography teacher. An active proponent of the young Earth (6000-years-old) proposition excludes themself from being a geology teacher.
A creationist excludes themself from being a teacher of evolutionary biology. A leader of a fundamentalist church with views that discriminate against the rights, of women or sees them as subordinate, of the same sex attracted, of transgender people, excludes themself from the role of chief executive officer of a sports club or organisation with a prime purpose of inclusivity for its people. No one has a right to a leadership job if they do not believe wholeheartedly in the goals of the organisation they wish to lead.
Mark Fyfe, Riverside
Will the Bathurst 1000 lose some of its appeal when all the super cars become electric? The sound of dozens of these vehicles swishing silently around Mount Panorama may disturb the tenor of this great event.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
I'm afraid Mr Collier (Letters, The Examiner, October 9) needs a trip to Specsavers or at least to the tailrace of the Trevallyn power station. His proposal may make the upper reaches of the Gorge more appealing but more water coming via the Gorge will not solve the silt problem. It does not at the tailrace site. As a former regular user I can tell you its influence runs out 200 metres after it leaves its man made confines and it has caused the river to silt badly at the rowing sheds. All that will happen is more fools will drown playing in the water at the Basin.
Ken Terry, Bridport
There is no question that the treating of the Indigenous race was absolutely appalling, something that will never happen again, but as Mr Bissett (Letters, The Examiner, October 10) also said it was history at its worst. Leading countries around the world embarked on a journey of expanding by conquering. Mr Bissett was so correct - Australians today cannot be held responsible for the past, we have to live with love in our hearts.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
