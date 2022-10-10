A new accommodation centre for youths aged 12 to 15 will open in Launceston in the coming weeks.
The $2.3 million Youth at Risk Centre will cater for Northern Tasmanians who are either homeless or at risk of being homeless.
The CBD facility can house up to eight people at a time, and will provide residents with 24/7 access to professional support and counselling.
It will be the first Northern facility run by Youth, Family and Community Connections, who have run similar programs in the state's West for 40 years.
"It's very specifically for 12 to 15-year-olds and we believe that's quite a vital age, an important age in terms of development," YFCC chief executive Ros Atkinson said.
"We really hope to be able to do some preventative work and intervention so these young people can go on and live happy and fruitful lives."
The facility will complement the Youth2Indpendence facility at Thyne House, which caters for people aged between 16 and 24, and other youth shelters in the state's North.
Ms Atkinson said homelessness among 12 to 15-year-olds was often a result of family violence and family breakdown.
"Homelessness is always difficult to measure because sometimes it can be hidden," Ms Atkinson said.
"Young people in particular will couch-surf and access friendships and maybe some extended family for periods of time before they may become truly homeless, in the sense where they become visible to the broader community.
"So while we know there are reasonable numbers, it's perhaps much higher than what we might visibly see."
Housing Minister Guy Barnett said the state government was on track with its plan to build 10,000 social and affordable homes by 2023, including 1500 by the next financial year.
"Homelessness and vulnerability can affect just about anybody, including very young people," he said.
"Being with their families wherever possible is a priority, but at times we do need to provide this sort of support."
The facility is aimed at providing short-term accommodation, but has the capacity to support youths for longer periods.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.