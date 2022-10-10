The early-season form of Gowrie Park's Josh Bakes came to the fore at the Launceston Show with an impressive victory in the first state title of the woodchopping season, the Tasmanian 325mm Standing Championship.
Bakes competed in the recent Royal Melbourne Show and also won the Burnie Show 300mm standing championship a week ago.
The state championship was the highlight of a massive three-day woodchopping program at the Launceston Show.
The first day included a 300mm tree felling handicap, featuring Deloraine's reigning world champion Daniel Gurr, who also won the 275mm Australian tree-felling title at Melbourne.
Despite giving the front marker a 100-second head-start, Gurr powered through the field to claim the win ahead his father and former world champion Matthew Gurr and second-placed Bakes.
The second day featured a number of events for veterans, along with the entertaining 375mm two-man standing relay handicap won by Bakes and Devonport's Stephen Foster from the back mark of 53 seconds.
Bakes carried his form through to the third day to also win the Launceston Show 325mm Underhand Championship and showed his versatility to add the 300mm tree-felling handicap after getting a 65-second head start on Daniel Gurr.
Another major highlight of the third day was the Launceston Show Hot Saw Championship, featuring chainsaws powered by 350cc motorcycle engines.
Deloraine's Luke Gurr sliced through his block in an incredible 6.27 seconds to beat his brother Daniel, with Bakes third to cap off a very successful show.
Winkleigh's Amanda Beams won both the women's 275mm single-handed sawing handicap and 250mm underhand handicap, and combining with her son Daniel to add the 450mm double-handed sawing handicap, while Burnie husband and wife Michael and Bec Maine won the 375mm Jack and Jill double-handed sawing handicap.
The Tasmanian woodchopping season continues next Saturday with the Longford Show.
