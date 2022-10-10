The Examiner
Josh Bakes wins first title of Tasmanian woodchopping season at Launceston Show

October 10 2022 - 12:30am
Zack Beams, of Flowery Gully, during the 250mm standing handicap final at the Launceston Show at Quercus Park. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

The early-season form of Gowrie Park's Josh Bakes came to the fore at the Launceston Show with an impressive victory in the first state title of the woodchopping season, the Tasmanian 325mm Standing Championship.

Local News

